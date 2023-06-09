Driving around town this week, we’ve noticed many walkers and runners taking advantage of the Farm Road at Southern Arkansas University. The sidewalks on the Farm Road loop, with the developing shade trees, exercise stations and farm vistas, make this among the most attractive amenities in Magnolia. Also some walkers at the Hospital Park trail. And this may be our imagination, but it seems we have more adults on bicycles, too -- not so much for exercise but for basic transportation. Walking, running or cycling, enjoy Magnolia outdoors.
The Magnolia Square is a great place to walk. We find it best at about 11 p.m. or 5 a.m.
We love living on the square. If we had a bicycle with a good basket, we wouldn't need a car for about half of our travel requirements.
Remember the Magnolia Farmers Market at Square Park on Saturday morning.
Press reports indicate bear sightings in the Cullen and Hot Springs areas. Bear sightings at this time of year are rare but not unusual, as young males have been banished from their mothers’ dens and are in search of their own territories. They are on the move.
The week-long period to enter one’s name into the alligator hunting lottery starts on Saturday. We mention both bears and alligators since alligator hunting grounds have only recently expanded, and South Arkansas just experienced its first bear-hunting season in living memory. It’s wonderful that sportsmen have these options – hunting opportunities that will continue to grow with wise management.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Hoo-mon sez that if the figures he punched into the puter are right, he clocked mes running sprints through the house at about 13 miles per hour. Ise a fast kat. Hoo-mon sez Ise a fat kat or I'd be pushing 14.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.