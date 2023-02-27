Our new online poll asks readers whether they plan to move to a new home or apartment this year. We don’t want to reveal the results of the poll prematurely. We’ll just say that the local market for home improvement services looks very strong. And we expect it to be stronger. Dad did a lot of our home improvement work himself but we did not inherit that gene. Our home improvement skill is pretty much limited to picking up the phone and calling a professional. But that said, having housing property for rent or lease in the Magnolia area appears to be a sound investment right now. We’re hearing anecdotally that rents are climbing here. We’re sure that’s due in large measure to Albemarle Corporation’s expansion plans and the construction worker traffic it will create in the next 1-5 years. There’s a possibility that we may hear very soon about industrial development plans of another company that may further tighten the market. So yeah, if you have vacant property that would be a good location for a house or a mobile home, or garage or back-yard apartment facilities, or simply choose to rent out all or part of your own home – the time to make your plans and hire any needed contractors is now.
Congratulations to Hope Hesterly, the new Miss Southern Arkansas University. Miss SAU is, at present, our only local Miss Arkansas preliminary. We’ve not heard any plans to reactivate the Miss Magnolia pageant.
The Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission didn’t meet today because it lacked a quorum, but it is taking a telephonic vote on several matters. Commissioners are reviewing the current contract for Christmas lighting on the Magnolia Square. There are also four funding requests: $1,000 for The Rodfathers for the annual Dustin Bettis Memorial Car & Truck Show, $5,000 for the Class 1A state baseball and softball tournament at Taylor High School, $7,500 to the Magnolia Stampede Pro Rodeo, and an unspecified amount to the AGRED Foundation for hotel rooms for the Wounded Patriot Fishing Tournament.
Seems like there’s an extraordinary amount of clear-cutting happening in certain rural areas of the county. Fine deer-hunting country soon as though we need more deer.
Ten years ago, we reported that four Columbia Christian cheerleaders were named All-State Cheerleaders. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Rapid progress being made on the Scooters Coffee site on East Main. We also see work happening at the Wade’s location on West Main as the owners have closed their East Main site and prepare to return to their initial home.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.