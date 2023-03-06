Kathleen Dingman, the 17-year coach of Magnolia High School’s excellent swimming and diving team, told us last week that she is retiring from coaching. This comes after coaching the MHS girls to four consecutive, and the boys to three consecutive Arkansas Class 4A-1A state titles. She will keep her regular job as resource math teacher in grades 3-5 of the Magnolia system. “I am blessed by every year I coached. There are not enough positive words I can say about this program or the athletes I have coached over these years. SAU supported us for the 20 years the high school has had this program,” she said.
The future of swimming as a championship sport in the Magnolia School District – and the availability of a public swimming facility in Magnolia generally – is in doubt. The City of Magnolia shut down in 2018 the pool that the Magnolia swim team used as a practice facility. The team moved to Southern Arkansas University’s pool, but SAU permanently closed its pool a few weeks ago due to structural concerns. So there’s no public pool within an hour’s drive of Magnolia. That’s a problem for a swimming team. Many (but not all) of our residents consider this to be an intolerable quality-of-life issue for our town. That’s why we launched on Sunday an online poll asking readers which of five entities should have the responsibility of owning and operating a publicly-accessible aquatic center. There are excellent reasons making any of the five good candidates, but also excellent reasons for each of them to beg off. The Boys & Girls Club should ideally serve as the umbrella organization for youth sports in Magnolia. But it frankly lacks the fund-raising ability to build and maintain an aquatic center. The City of Magnolia operated public pools for a half-century. But residents have shown themselves unwilling to spend much money on public recreational facilities. The city could rededicate existing sales taxes toward construction of recreational facilities once the Magnolia Regional Medical Center is paid off, but under the current tax structure, that will not happen until around 2030. The Magnolia School District likely could build an aquatic center if it wanted to do so. But it is about to have problems with its own due to unfunded mandates being imposed upon it by the governor’s bad education bill. We’d also note that the district has two great potential locations for a pool – across Bradley Drive from the football practice field, and on district-owned property next to the Magnolia Panthers baseball field. Southern Arkansas University has the deepest pockets of any of these entities and who knows, someone might step forward for naming rights on an aquatic center. But to justify it, SAU would likely have to add NCAA Division II swimming to its sports. There could be a case for an aquatic center as part of SAU’s plans for an outdoor recreation complex at the Laney Farm but if so, it’s years away. Also in our poll would be a privately-owned business operating a for-profit aquatic center. A business could decide to spend millions to develop an aquatic recreation facility in Magnolia. But we don’t see any business operating an un-subsidized facility given our population base. There’s a sixth entity we haven’t mentioned – Columbia County government. The Rural Development Authority, which operates Lake Columbia, is fully empowered to build recreational facilities. Imagine the county building an aquatic center, say, on U.S. 79 or County Road 13 in McNeil, or on U.S. 371 in Waldo – near enough to Magnolia High and SAU to be viable venues for them, and a short ride for most county residents. But alas, the county has problems of its own. It is already thinking about the ways and means to build a new jail. The Magnolia area clearly needs a first-class swimming facility. However, those members of the public who want it, and who lean toward public financing for it, are going to have to force it upon the most likely candidates. Partnerships are possible, but it’s still going to cost someone $6-8 million to build an aquatic center, and another half-million annually to run it. The supporters will need to develop a clear funding and operations plan. They may have to include other inducements, such as baseball/softball facilities or a bowling alley. They may have to convince voters in some type of election why construction of an aquatic center is in their best interest.
“Keeping up” with similar communities is a good argument for an aquatic center. Russellville, home of Arkansas Tech University, is a community we frequently cite in this regard. And, Jonesboro (four times Magnolia’s size) was in the news this weekend. The City of Jonesboro is spending $5 million to buy a site for an indoor sports complex. It wants to combine an aquatic center with a basketball/volleyball/pickleball gym, kitchen, office space and meeting rooms – and is looking at a $50 million price tag.
Nothing prevents a church, or a group of churches, from building a mass recreation facility.
