It was the type of news we hoped South Arkansas could avoid, but which was probably inevitable. Chronic wasting disease has made it to South Arkansas. CLICK HERE to see our article from Friday. There are many important things to remember. CWD cannot be transmitted from deer to humans. However, meat of affected deer should not be consumed. According to the state’s statement about CWD-infected deer, “Infected animals begin to lose weight, lose their appetite and develop an insatiable thirst. They may separate from their herds, walk in repetitive patterns, carry their head low, salivate, urinate frequently and grind their teeth.” In a health emergency, it’s important for the public to become part of the team. If you’ve killed a deer with suspected CWD, remember to turn in the head with six inches of neck attached to CWD collection stations. The Columbia County location is at the Magnolia Fire Department. Confirming CWD is suspect animals is the first step in learning how to control and manage the situation.
We noticed the clear-cutting off South Verda Street between the Tobacco Superstore and the Meadowbrook Lodge apartments. It certainly gives the neighborhood a new look. Haven’t heard yet whether this is a clear-cutting for timber, or if there’s something more associated with it.
The sign on the former Peace Courts restaurant space says Don Julio Mexican Grill and Seafood will be open at that location soon. And there’s Kraving Louiziana coming to the Coachman’s Inn restaurant space. And Whataburger’s first Magnolia restaurant is under construction. And the new owner of the former II Brothers location has filed for a liquor license. We also noticed that Mister James Restaurant has reopened after the death of founder James Allen Gilbert.
We’re still holding out hope for a Thai restaurant in Magnolia. We often like a little heat with our food.
How about the Southern Arkansas women’s team? They topped 100 points for the second time this season on Saturday in a 112-99 win against Henderson. Through seven games, they’re averaging 92 – 92 – points per game. They lost their lowest scoring game to UT-Tyler, 78-72, and lost to Harding by three despite putting 90 points on the board.
Magnolia High fans will finally have a chance to see their girls and boys teams playing hoops at home on Tuesday as they host Lake Hamilton, starting with a B boys game at 5 p.m. Expect a crowd.
Green shirt.
Pulaski Academy – the football playoff nemesis of the Magnolia Panthers – won the Arkansas Class 5A Football Championship this past weekend against White Hall, 51-19. In the meantime, the coach who established PA as a powerhouse, Kevin Kelley, resigned from his football job at Presbyterian College after a disappointing 2-9 season. That record was in spite of leading the nation in passing, and being No. 3 in the nation in total offense for a school that offers no football scholarships. We’ve expressed our admiration for Kelley’s unusual football tactics. We think they would have worked for Presbyterian College over time. But we’re confident that Kelley will soon land a new job and will do well.
Strong won the 8-man football title, and El Dorado won the Class 6A championship. Fordyce plays McCrory for the Class 2A title on Friday, and Prescott plays Harding Academy for the Class 3A title on Saturday. Good football is being played in South Arkansas.
Northwestern Missouri, the team that eliminated the GAC’s only Division II playoff contender, Harding, was itself eliminated Saturday by Ferris State, 41-20.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call 870-904-3865.