Sad news in Southwest Arkansas on Sunday with reports from Miller and Pike counties that apparent murder-suicides claimed five lives – one couple was found at a Miller County boat ramp, and another couple and their 2-year-old child was found at their home by relatives. We’ll leave who-shot-who for the state medical examiner, and join in the bereavement that the victims’ families, friends and community share. Other issues aside it’s safe to assume that one or more people in these families suffered from ongoing domestic abuse and/or profound mental health problems. Abuse and murder-suicide are extreme but all-too-common examples of the power that one individual in a relationship seeks to have over another. There are things that we as individuals can do. The first is to encourage and enable people who are in abusive relationships to free themselves. This means that family members, churches, and specialized organizations must be willing and able to step forward and provide assistance. Here in Columbia County, we make efforts to help women escape abuse through the Living Water Domestic Violence Shelter. It does what it can despite chronic under-funding. Mental health counseling is also available but usually comes into play after a situation gets the attention of the police and the courts. We encourage anyone who thinks that mental health is an overblown issue to sit through a couple of sessions in Circuit Court Judge David Talley’s courtroom. It’s practically a parade of people with mental health problems who would be much better served through local treatment programs, rather than incarceration. Unfortunately, our legal system – defined as the way Arkansans generally think what the legal system should be – doesn’t prioritize mental health treatment. Now, we’re libertarian, and we fancy tax cuts just as much as the next person. However, we also believe the state has a responsibility to protect society from people who have lost control of themselves. We appreciate that politicians in Arkansas wanted to cut taxes by $500 million through 2025, but we also know that there are good uses for that money. Imagine making sure that every judicial district in the state had funding for assessing and providing appropriate mental health therapy for violence-prone or habitual offenders. Imagine every sheriff’s office and most police departments having funds to hire staff and special officers to address the steady flow of mental health cases they see daily. Arkansans can cluck and shake their heads and say “that’s tragic” to Sunday’s events. Or we can resolve to do something about it and save countless families of carnage and grief.
Ultimate Fitness, 1100 N. Jackson in Magnolia has closed its doors, citing higher costs and the expenses of meeting health and safety mandates. Not to worry. Quantum Rehabilitation, located next door, is taking over the building and will open it as Quantum Fitness on February 1. Quantum Rehabilitation is also remodeling the former Ultimate Fitness. Best wishes to Curt Walker and his staff at Quantum Rehabilitation-Quantum Fitness.
The Wilson Bearden Pharmacy expansion is taking shape. Such a big deal for downtown Magnolia! Also, the new Whataburger building’s footprint is clear.
KTVE, Channel 10 has dispatched a new reporter to its El Dorado Bureau. Scarlett Rose Gulley will be welcomed during a reception at the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce at 2 p.m. Thursday. She is a native of Laurel, MS and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Our readers favored Alabama to beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, 70 votes (66.03 percent) to 36 votes (33.96 percent). Georgia won 33-18, or put another way, 64.7 percent to 35.29 percent.
Arkansas ranking No. 21 in anything would sound pretty good, especially if it was family income, live births or number of college degrees.
Why not Magnolia?
On an historical note, Sidney McMath took office on this date in 1949 at the 34th governor of Arkansas. He was, at the time, the nation’s youngest governor. He was a Magnolia native and spent his early years in Columbia County.
State Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, announced Monday that he will not seek re-election. He professes the need to build his legal practice. South Arkansas has in the past sent giants to the Arkansas Senate. Garner is a big guy but not a giant in the stateman’s sense. This is Union County’s opportunity to do better.
