The motto of this website is “South Arkansas Proud.” We enjoy demonstrating pride in our region through the publication of news about the economic, social, cultural and civic progress of Magnolia and Columbia County, and the surrounding area. Bad news takes care of itself, and South Arkansas has its share. But one of our goals with magnoliareporter.com is to help forge a type of regional identity. If one refers to the Arkansas Delta, Northeast Arkansas, or Northwest Arkansas, certain imagines and attributes come to mind. Say, “South Arkansas” and, not so much. Among the major tenets of public relations is that your business, or in this case your region, has to be the one creating the narrative or others will do it for you. If the narrative is that there’s nothing in which we can take pride, or nothing that sets South Arkansas apart as unique or a desirable place to live, that’s the image others will perceive. This is a long way of coming around to saying that we’re proud South Arkansas has Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado. The club and related housing development are certainly unique in South Arkansas, and the quality of the golf facility is gaining national, even international, attention. Amateur golfers love it. University-level golf tournaments flock to it. On Sunday, El Dorado and Mystic Creek concluded another successful hosting of the Symetra Tour’s Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout. The Symetra is the qualifying tour for young women who want to become a part of the LPGA. No, it’s not the PGA Championship, but it’s what we have and it is an event in which South Arkansas can take pride.
This “pride” and “image” business is a real concern for all of South Arkansas for many reasons. It’s a fact that many professional positions in South Arkansas go begging because people don’t want to live here. Promoting what we have – a great outdoors way of life, and some good golfing, are the types of things that help.
Bet you thought that the first thing on which we’d be commenting today was the gunfire – the one gunshot -- that brought an early end Saturday night the Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show. We’re not going to minimize the danger and the damage that this action caused. But we don’t want to overstate it, either. If the Columbia County Fair was opening for its annual run tonight, we’d have no problem attending it due to safety concerns. One incident doesn’t define the fair or any other civic event in Magnolia. Thousands of people visited the fairgrounds last week and had fun participating in or watching contests, taking in the exhibits, enjoying the rides and – our favorite – eating fair food. We’ll go back next year.
The subject of using walk-through metal detectors at the fair and other special events has likely come up. We’re equally certain that the idea gets rejected due to cost concerns. Metal detectors aren’t cheap. Good walk-through models are in the $4,000-$5,000 range. For an event like the fair, you’d need two or three. You can rent them, but that’s also going to be expensive for an organization like the Columbia County Fair Association. Our suggestion: A local police agency or civic group could make a pitch to the Magnolia Promotion and Advertising Commission for funds to buy a couple of walk-through detectors for use at local events.
Tammy Johnson, owner of Finns & Hooves restaurant on Calhoun Road, announced Saturday that the restaurant was closing, effective Saturday night. She said in a Facebook post that the last year and a half has been a struggle but that the restaurant did survive. Now, “We are ready to retire and enjoy other things in our life.”
Elsewhere today is an article from SEARKToday.com about Mark Anthony Mason, who was found alive Saturday after having been missing since last Monday from his home in Drew County. It’s not in the story, but it should be noted that Mason is a 2007 Southern Arkansas University Sports Hall of Fame athlete. Mason, a tailback out of McGehee, played football at SAU from 1985-88. Mason was NAIA Honorable Mention All-America in 1987 and a First Team NAIA All-America selection in his 1988 senior season. He held the SAU record for career rushing yards with 3,034 for 25 years.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.