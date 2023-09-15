There’s some concern that Standard Lithium’s plan to build a $1.3 billion lithium facility in Lafayette County means that Columbia County will “lose out” on the lithium boom. With the exception of U.S. 82, there are no good or convenient ways for people working in Lafayette County to cross back over into Columbia County to live and work. We’re not concerned about that. There’s plenty of lithium and plenty of interest to go around and thanks to Albemarle Corporation, we’re confident that Columbia County will get its share. Something we should be discussing at Quorum Court, city council and school board meetings is just how much our respective communities are willing to throw down to recruit workers, their families and their students. We’re not going to fight over plant locations. There’s nothing we can do about that. Those decisions will be made by geology and economics. We must concern ourselves with the fact that workers and their families are mobile. Someone working at Standard Lithium in Lafayette County can live wherever they want, depending on the daily commute they’re willing to make. What are we willing to do in Magnolia to win more than our share of the people who will build, and later work, at what may be five or six lithium and/or bromine plants in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties? Let’s think back to the school consolidation movement. Dozens of small South Arkansas communities lost their schools. But there’s a nasty secret that none of their boards, superintendents, patrons and local mayors/councils would admit: Losing their schools was, in large measure, their own fault. Insert here the name of any consolidated district you want. It was likely content to go through the motions. Keep the doors open, run the kids through grades 1-12, meet the basic requirements and hope to have a decent basketball team. If the sawmill shut down, it was golly, that’s bad news. If a store closed, it was shucks, everyone’s moving to the bigger cities. If a potential industry passed the town by, it was, well, our job is education, not economic development. Yet local school districts were the only government entities with real power to help themselves. School district leaders failed to appreciate that they controlled the only local entity that could raise money to improve their communities through its schools. Small towns in Arkansas are severely limited in their ability to raise tax revenue. School districts have a freer hand. But most plead poverty and wouldn’t invest in infrastructure or new programs that would have attracted or kept patrons. Low salaries kept professionals away. Many rural Arkansas schools refused to be visionary. They set themselves on the path of consolidation. From the perspective of embracing its economic development role, the Magnolia School District has done well. It has invested heavily in its physical plant and personnel. But no one should be blind to this fact: People are mobile. They can choose where to live. They might work at a lithium plant in Magnolia, El Dorado or Canfield, but it’s no big deal to live an hour away. What are we willing to do to entice them to live in our community? Again, there are factors that are out of our control. However, we do control one big factor, and that’s the real or perceived quality of our schools. If we’re afraid that lithium workers will decide to live in other communities because they think those communities have better schools, what are we willing to do in Magnolia, Stamps, Taylor and Bradley to make sure that doesn’t happen? In Magnolia, this could mean offering pre-K for all, rebuilding the older parts of Magnolia High, creating an unparalleled district tutoring program to improve test scores, and recruiting and equipping the best teachers in their fields. We’re fine with the idea of Magnolia hiring PhDs and paying them big money to head up academic departments. We’re OK with creating schools within schools to match the specific needs of industry. We may even have to acknowledge that the district needs an aquatic center. Magnolia is in a battle to recruit parents and students so that we enjoy the full benefits of a lithium boom. There’s a limited window of opportunity to get into the fight. This is the time to be bold.
The further out we get from this week’s special session in Little Rock, the more we get steamed about it. Our outrage is growing with people who are trying to spin what happened as some kind of victory for the state’s Freedom of Information Act. Letting the governor get away with closing her travel records is a defeat for freedom of information, plain and simple. “It’s not as bad as it could have been” isn’t a shining endorsement when none of the governor’s proposed changes merited passage in the first place. Yes. We’re steamed. We’re going to stay steamed. We’re mulling how often we should use this space to remind our readers through the next election that the entirely of South Arkansas’ legislative delegation – Republicans all, y’all – voted to limit the public’s right to know. Senators Steve Crowell, Jimmy Hickey, Matt Stone, Ben Gilmore, and Representatives Wade Andrews, Matthew Shepherd, Lane Jean, Sonia Barker, Howard Beaty Jr., Carol Dalby, DeAnn Vaught, Danny Watson, Jeffrey Wardlaw, Richard Womack, Mike Holcomb, Justin Gonzales – we ain’t happy.
BB’s Fish and More will open next Friday, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. It will be the old “new” Wade’s on East Main, next to the shuttered KFC.
Tacos4Life is open inside the Bruce Center at SAU. It is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sundays, and during university holidays.
Wow. We’re impressed with the new window treatment at Magnolia Bake Shop.
Could it be that there might be a new hub of activity on the square soon?
Thirty thousand pounds of bananas.
The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission reported no activity in South Arkansas last week.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.