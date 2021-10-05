Our local banks are in growth mode. Peoples Bank is in the process of acquiring the Magnolia branch of Bank OZK. Bodcaw Bank has opened a branch in TEXarkana. On Friday, Farmers Bank & Trust made a big move with the purchase of nine branches of Fayetteville-based Arvest Bank. This will include new Arkansas branches in Ashdown, De Queen, Dierks, Glenwood, Mount Ida, Nashville and Paris, and Oklahoma branches in Broken Bow and Idabel. This is huge for Farmers. Farmers was already the largest bank in the southern half of Arkansas (ranked by assets) and with the deal will top $2.3 billion in assets. It moves from eighth to sixth in assets among all Arkansas banks – the larger ones are into the 10s of billions, so Farmers isn’t likely to catch any of them soon. But it does make Farmers the largest banking force in Southwest Arkansas. Acquisitions have the same advantages to banks as they do to other businesses. There is an improved economy of scale. Farmers will gain about $400 million in assets and thousands of new customers. Plus, the acquisitions are a good cultural fit for Farmers. The communities of Southwest Arkansas are somewhat similar. They have more in common than a typical Arkansas community has with Fayetteville – Arvest’s home ground. This is big for Farmers Bank, and big for Magnolia.
The Columbia County Farmers Association has taken over the operation of Magnolia Feed & Fertilizer, and is operating in the newly remodeled former Peace Builders Supply building, 311 N. Vine.
Surplus Flooring Outlet is coming to Legion Drive. “Dycus Surplus Flooring Outlet” was incorporated last month.
South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado will study the prospects for the creation of student housing. Apparently, there is a big trend among two-year colleges in Arkansas to provide housing as a campus draw.
It’s no secret but something of a disappointment that Colby Garland has transferred to the Maumelle School District, where he will play his final season of high school basketball. Maumelle competes in Class 5A, while Magnolia plays at the 4A level, so there won’t be a Magnolia-Maumelle matchup coming in the near future. He is an excellent high school basketball player and will play at the college level.
We mailed invoices last week, which means that we used another set of stamps from the Postal Service. Our selection this month was the Emilio Sanchez set. In the words of the USPS summary, Sanchez “explored the effects of light and shadow to emphasize the abstract geometry of his subjects.” The stamp pane features different studies of windows. The Cuban influence on his work is apparent.
