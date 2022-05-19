Rumors come our way all the time about chain restaurants that are coming to Magnolia. Many of those rumors are aspirational – they are restaurant chains that people wish would come to Magnolia. Magnolia – given its population – has had a fair run of luck with regional/national chains in recent years with Jimmy John’s, Wendy’s and Whataburger. But we’ve had even more success with the creation of locally-owned restaurants, or small South Arkansas-based companies – JavaPrimo, Flying Burger, Corner Clubhouse, Mule Kick, El Parian, Wade’s and more. It’s always the local places we appreciate when we summon memories of Magnolia “back in the day.”
People still pine for the return of Pizza-Q. We suddenly have a craving for a muffaletta.
Reported elsewhere today is that the University of Arkansas is almost free of its 10-year agreement that only PepsiCo beverage products may be sold on campus. UA has stated its intent to make a deal with Coca-Cola. SAU made a similar deal 10 years ago, but we’re told the local contract still has a few years to go. We like a Pepsi every now and then, and we’re generally fine with Pepsi products, but Coke is the go-to.
Today’s speakers at the Rotary Club of Magnolia will be four 10th graders, Ty Delaney, Landen Hanson, Ja'Miya Wright and Chloe Kelley, who attended Camp RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards). They spent a weekend in Little Rock at the 4-H Center with other sophomores learning about leadership. The club meets at noon in the Cal Partee Room at Cadence Bank.
Ten years ago, we reported that Walker Tree Farm won the 2012 Magnolia Blossom Festival World Championship Steak Cook-off. CLICK HERE to see the story.
It’s not the people looking in our mailbox for the Magnolia Blossom Festival treasure that we mind so much. We mind people taking the mailbox off its mount, looking behind it, and replacing it poorly.
Cleaning the brick, door and windows and columns has become an annual project at Reporter Mansion. Last year, this was accomplished in the wee hours before the first day of the Magnolia Blossom Festival. This year, the work was done a full day ahead, but still in the wee hours. Does make a difference. We’ve seen much clean-up work around town these past few days.
Best wishes to all of the Magnolia High School Class of 2022 and our grand-niece, Abbie Owen.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Anyone who orders steak cooked beyond medium rare does not really like steak.