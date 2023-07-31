Let’s play with these numbers about a proposed lithium and/or bromine plant in Columbia County, with 100 permanent jobs, more or less. Let’s assume that the local labor market is saturated, which it seems to be with the jobless rate around 3 percent. Some people will move out of their current jobs here into lithium-bromine jobs, but for the moment we’ll assume that everyone who wanted to do that has already had the chance to do so. The new jobs will likely be filled by people who will move here, or will be young people who would otherwise leave our community after high school or college graduation.
First, the people numbers. Let’s assume that about 80 of these 100 people will bring spouses with them. And let’s assume that these 80 family units will have about 1.5 children. That’s 180 adults and 120 children – 300 total. Not all of them will live in Columbia County but let’s be conservative for this estimate and the others you’re about to read. Call it 150 net adults and 100 net children to Columbia County – 250 total.
Second, wages. Pay for chemical industry jobs vary from entry level operators to high level managers. We’ve seen many different figures but for the sake of example, we’re going to set it at $30 an hour, or $62,400 a year. Some people in the chemical industry make more, some less. But we’re comfortable with this given that the county’s per capita income is around $25,300. Per capita income is everyone in the county – kids, mid-career people and retirees, everyone, divided by total wages paid. So, $62,400 in annual wages for 100 people comes out to $6,240,000 million in pay. And let’s assume that almost all the spouses have jobs. Again to be conservative, let’s say these 80 spouses earn about $15 an hour, or $31,200 a year. That’s $2,496,000 in additional wages, or a total for the adults of $8,736,000 in new local wages.
Third. We discount the fantastic figures that governments like to spin about dollar rollover, or the numbers of additional unrelated jobs that come to a community with a new plant. Still, there are some new jobs. We’re going to conservatively assume one new job per 20 of the 300 more adults and children in Columbia County for the chemical industry. That’s 15 new jobs. Let’s assign them $20 an hour on average, or $41,600 a year, or $624,000 in total new annual wages from the spin-off jobs. Not bad.
Fourth. Let’s look at this $9,360,000 million in new annual wages in other ways. People buy things. Since we’re assuming most of these new workers are young and lousy at saving money, we’ll suppose that only $9 million gets spent on something – housing, school pencils, bass boats, pizza, whatever.
These 100 family units and individuals will need about 100 housing units. New construction, mobile homes, existing housing. The website USA Facts says that renters spend about 50 percent of their income on housing, and that homeowners spend about 21 percent on housing. Split the difference. Assume that our 100 new family units and individuals will spend 30 percent of their money on housing. That’s $2.7 million more that will be spent annually on housing locally. This leaves $6.3 million for the costs of daily living – taxes, electricity, water/sewer, clothing, internet, child rearing, charity. Do your own estimating.
Fifth. More about housing. Many people will go the mobile home/existing home route. But spouses earning a total of $85,000 annually as a couple can well afford to build their own homes. Let’s assume that half of our 100 new Columbia County family units and individuals build homes. That’s 50 houses. Now, not all new homes in Columbia County are built in Magnolia. But we will say that building 10 new homes in Columbia County a year, in addition to current construction, would be a very good year for local contractors. Good luck finding a carpenter, plumber or electrician for the foreseeable future.
And the value of these 50 new homes? Between land and construction costs, $300,000 per unit would be on the low side. That’s the potential of $15 million in new home construction in Columbia County during the next five years.
And sixth. Think about those 100 net new children in Columbia County, weighted toward slightly younger children than older ones. Columbia County has about 4,000 students of school age, and about 65 percent of them attend Magnolia schools. We’ll dole out these students in proportion to current enrollment. That’s about 65 new students for Magnolia Public Schools – a number that can easily be absorbed for now. We’ll come back to this in a moment.
One may get the impression from reading the above that we’re referencing today’s news that Tetra Technologies wants to build a $500 million bromine processing plant along the Columbia-Lafayette county line.
Yes, prospective lithium and-or bromine plants proposed by Tetra and others may result in production facilities raining down on Columbia and Lafayette counties. Or all of these could fall through. That’s our disclaimer for this column.
We’re actually describing something that’s not pie-in-the-sky. We’re outlining the quite real probable impact of something that IS happening, which is Albemarle Corporation’s five-year, $540 million expansion project for its Columbia County bromine production facilities. The company says it will need about 100 new employees once construction is over. Piggybacking lithium production onto these facilities is a real option.
The “what ifs” of Tetra Technologies and others will be answered soon enough. Maybe none of them will build lithium and-or bromine facilities along the Columbia-Lafayette line. Maybe all of them.
A tantalizing fact: Tetra Technologies wants to build a plant to process brine into bromine from about 6,100 leased acres. ExxonMobil recently acquired the lithium leases to about 120,000 acres in the two counties. Standard Lithium and Albemarle Corporation also have extensive mineral leases.
Landing one new bromine and/or lithium processing facility would be fantastic. But imagine scaled-up facilities that might be built by Standard Lithium, ExxonMobil, Albemarle or others.
Imagine not Albemarle’s 100 new employees, but three new companies and associated firms with about 250 or more workers each, about 600-800 spouses, and about 900 to 1,200 new school-age children.
Envision 600 to 800 new school children in Magnolia Public Schools in 5-10 years – that’s equal to a new, very large school campus. Magnolia High School might become the middle school campus. Certainly, the high school’s share of 600-800 new students would bump Magnolia solidly into Class 5A.
Imagine 600-800 new homes in Columbia County and the infrastructure necessary to build and maintain them.
Imagine not $6,240,000 in new direct wages locally, but $46,800,000. Or $62,240,000.
Both fun and a little frightening to think about. And none of it takes into account the temporary contractors who might find themselves working in the Columbia-Lafayette zone for a few months or a few years. Nor does it take into account that the chemical industry is not the only regional employer that will see facilities or expansions. PotlatchDeltic in Waldo has its own expansion going on. We would not be surprised to see another wood products facility developed in Columbia County, or close by. The defense industry in Ouachita County is practically begging for new employees. If you're unemployed, you can go to work for just about any business or manufacturer in Columbia County if you can pass a urine test, and show up to put in your 40 hours. Even if lithium and bromine prospects go bust, we can still look forward to gradual expansions in the companies like Albemarle that are already present.
