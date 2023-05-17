We bought our World Championship Steak Cook-Off tickets on Monday. Tickets are still available. It may be that people are holding out to monitor the weather forecast. The Saturday forecast is improving from earlier in the week although storms are possible for Friday night. It would hardly be a Magnolia Blossom Festival without some rain. We’re certainly not going to worry about that at Reporter Mansion in any case. If it doesn’t rain, it looks like we will have a pleasant and perhaps cooler weekend for the Magnolia Blossom Festival.
June’s Columbia County Hayride at Union Street Station will be its last after 52 years, we’re told. Union Street Station will still be available for special events.
The purple bicycles have been posted around town as a reminder that the Pedals for Compassion bicycle tour of Columbia County is coming Saturday, June 10.
The sign had been up for a few days before we noticed it. It notes that the Save Inn at the southeast corner of Main and Pine Street is for sale. The list price for the former Town House Motel is $1.35 million, which strikes us as aspirational but given the shortage of housing for the Albemarle construction workers we’re expecting, maybe not. To us it will always be the Town House, where Aunt Roberta McNeill worked as a night clerk. And for its fancy restaurant. Long ago.
The Magnolia Street Department continues to pressure wash the sidewalks in the downtown area as part of the Magnolia Blossom Festival spruce-up.
Five years ago, we reported that Columbia Christian School students made a geology field trip to Hot Springs. CLICK HERE to see the story.
There was a time when we believed that Rudolph Giuliani might have made a good president. We now freely admit our error.
The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission reported no activity last week in South Arkansas.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.