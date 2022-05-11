We voted Monday during the first day of early voting, leading up to the May 24 primary election. Took a while to dig the driver’s license out of the wallet, but it was smooth sailing after that. The voting machines are simple to use. We have high confidence in the ability of machines to accurately record votes, and high confidence in the election system to accurately report them. We don’t know where people get this nonsense about elections being stolen. We know and believe Arkansas election results to be accurate although those results often aren’t what we wish them to be. We’ve willing to extend the same faith in the election results of the 49 other states.
The Columbia County Clerk reports that through Tuesday, 230 early votes had been cast.
Drove through the U.S. 82 widening project construction zone on Tuesday, simply to take a look at the progress. The project is agonizingly close to completion. Jet Asphalt was busy on Tuesday, resurfacing the approaches to the hallmarks of this project – the new five-lane Barlow Branch and Big Creek bridges. The bridges appear largely complete. With clear weather, the resurfacing work should go quickly. We’re hoping work will be almost 100 percent done by July 4.
Yes, this Friday is the 13th.
Magnolia High School’s 2022 graduation is a week from Thursday. Hard to imagine that another school year has come and gone. This is often a time when we like to think about eighth graders – the fall’s incoming freshmen. This is their opportunity during the next four years to make or remake themselves toward the young adults they will become, leaving behind childhood and developing adult interests.
The state’s junior U.S. senator is bent out of shape because protestors have targeted the homes of Supreme Court justices due to the prospective overturning of current federal abortion law. He is concerned about the “left wing mobs” that have appeared at those homes. This is something that has happened before, and will happen again. What we want to see are more prosecutions and stiffer sentences against the mobs that broke into and trashed the home of democracy on January 6, 2021, and action against the ex-president who instigated the attack. One thing Tom doesn’t have to worry about is people marching at his home in Arkansas, since he doesn’t appear to have one.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.