Our readers have strongly stated their resistance to the purchase of electric vehicles, especially given the lack of widespread infrastructure for refueling their batteries. We’ve been making some inquiries about this. For example, we asked City Attorney Mike Boyd whether the city would be within its rights to require that new fueling stations that provide gasoline also provide at least one electric vehicle charging station. Drawing our specific interest is the raze and rebuild of the Murphy USA station on the Magnolia bypass. The new station will provide plenty of standard unleaded gasoline and diesel pumps, but includes no provision for EV charging. Boyd’s brief response was that the city probably could require new fuel stations to provide EV service, and offers his personal opinion that he thinks it would be a good idea. It’s too late in the game to require that the Murphy station offer EV recharging (we’ve asked that question of Murphy USA but haven’t received a response). However, we have some confidence that the city could write an EV charging station requirement for new fueling stations in the form of an ordinance or planning code.
Environtech Vehicles, a California-based company, announced today a five-year plan to build electric vehicles in Osceola, AR, east of Jonesboro. It’s the second company to proclaim plans to build EVs in Arkansas. A curious point to us is that neither of these companies have stated their intended sources for lithium and lithium batteries. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Oil prices continue to rise. At last check, West Texas Intermediate was at $92.95 a barrel. It was about $17 a barrel in April 2020, just after the start of the COVID crisis. The crisis in Ukraine may drive prices higher.
KARN-FM, the flagship station of the Arkansas Radio Network, has announced that it will cease ARN’s news and information programming to 18 affiliate stations effective March 20. This is a sad decision for Arkansas news fans who listen to local stations, at home or on the go. The network provided updated five-minute newscasts at 55 minutes after the hour and in its heyday served about 70 stations. Newscasters brought radio listeners information from affiliates and press wires. The announcement is radio’s version of what has happened to the newspaper industry: Station consolidation and cost squeezing has meant that there’s no longer room for services like the Arkansas Radio Network. It means local stations will have to fend for themselves when it comes to generating and reporting news beyond their local areas. There’s no such thing as too many news sources. Maybe some enterprising person will come up with a 24-7 method for providing Arkansas news and information in an audio format. Some Arkansas TV stations present a lot of news over the internet, but it tends to be tied to certain localities and there are no continuous news broadcasts.
We’ve toyed with the idea of establishing an internet-based, South Arkansas-focused radio station, or stations. However, it’s another one of those ideas we simply don’t have time to organize or manage. Yes. We can definitely see having an internet radio station with five or 10 minutes of news per hour with music that’s neither country or current Hot 100. If there’s an under-served radio market locally, it’s Motown/R&B/jazz.
The Winter Olympics on NBC averaged 11.4 million viewers nightly – the smallest U.S. television audience ever for the Winter Games. Just couldn't get interested in them.
Five years ago, we reported on plans for Making Magnolia Blossom’s Big Splash cleanup on March 11. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Two for one.
People on the east side of Magnolia heard what sounded like a large explosion about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, but we have no information on what might have been the cause.
Yesterday was the George Washington’s Birthday holiday. The federal government doesn’t recognize “Presidents Day” and we don’t either. The first president was in a class by himself and deserves the honor.
We managed to buy a quart of milk that’s turned sour before its expiration date. That’s new to our experience.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email news@magnoliareporter.com or call 870-904-3865.