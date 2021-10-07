Coming back around to the note in our recent Magnolia School Board report about plans for a new first- and second-grade building at East Side Elementary School. Construction of the building has been added to the school district’s master plan. This means construction won’t happen immediately, but it’s in the works. We imagine that the district could probably handle from its existing finances, without the need for a higher tax millage. We’re not certain, but deem it likely that the older portions of East Side may be the oldest existing classrooms in the district. They’ve had remodeling, but it would still be on the order of six decades. Everything else has been built or rebuilt since then with the exception of the Magnolia Middle School Auditorium.
No COVID-19 cases in the Magnolia School District, praise be.
The Arkansas Senate in Little Rock has opened the door to end Arkansas’ traditional at-will employment status with its desire to set up individuals who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 as a protected class of people. If we didn’t know better, we’d say that’s pretty liberal thinking for Republicans.
The City of Conway is considering an aquatic center, with a $4.2 million outdoor area and a $9.5 million indoor area. The indoor area would include an 8-lane, 25-yard pool, along with eight volleyball courts, 12 pickleball/badminton courts, indoor walking track, multi-purpose rooms and more. It should be noted that the volleyball/pickleball courts take up about a third of the entire complex. There’s apparently debate over a 50-meter pool, which seems to be what the swim competition people prefer, versus the more compact 25-yard pool. Fifty meters is about 164 feet (about 55 yards). Bonds would be issued to finance the complex.
There appears to be work taking place at the Main Street Coin Wash. We have previously reported that 4 acres and the 2,000 SF laundromat was sold by the Deane-Alexander Limited Partnership Trust, LLLP, to Main Wash, Inc., for $157,250.
A representative of the Grapette Company will speak to the noon Thursday meeting of the Rotary Club of Magnolia at the Cal Partee Room of BancorpSouth.
Email to us the names of people you think should run for Columbia County Sheriff. Once we get at least three names, we’ll publish them as trial balloons. news@magnoliareporter.com
