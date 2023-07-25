With the increasing interest locally in the possibility of Columbia/Lafayette county lithium production, we’ve decided to run in this column occasional brief summaries of lithium-related news on the internet. Just a couple of notes today. Since Thursday’s major Wall Street Journal article about possible lithium production here, the lithium space on the internet has been crowded with copycat stories. These are stories that largely parrot what the WSJ reported, with little or no new reporting. We won’t criticism them because we’re happy for the attention Magnolia and South Arkansas is receiving. It might get businesses, services and retailers interested in Magnolia, which heretofore have ignored Columbia County. We predict that Magnolia economic development leaders will have a much easier time getting people to read emails and return phone calls going forward. The big news from the past couple of days: Several sources have mentioned that Chevron Corp. might delve into the lithium production sector. This would follow Exxon Mobil’s reported interest in South Arkansas lithium. Chevron CEO Mike Wirth told Bloomberg, without getting specific, that lithium extraction fits into the capabilities of Chevron.
Our new poll question deals with the summer blockbusters, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” We recognize that there’s some futility in asking our readers about their motion picture viewing habits, since there’s no motion picture theater within 30 miles. Maybe a lithium boon can do something about that. Historical note: August 12 is the 11th anniversary of the closing of The Cameo theater in Magnolia. Looking back, we wish we’d gone there more often. And golly, we miss the Rocket Drive-in, too.
Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.
Five years ago, we reported that the State of Arkansas was increasing its work to fight chronic wasting disease in deer. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The governor was in Eagle Pass, TX, to do a stand-up with Faux News about illegal immigration. In Arkansas, Helena-West Helena doesn’t have a fresh water supply, and 700 people in Nashville are about to lose their jobs. That’s true leadership. Plus posting the gov in front of razor wire, well, the most generous thing we’ll say is that it’s not a good look.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.