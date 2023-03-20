Dr. David J. Lanoue, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Southern Arkansas University, is meeting today with officials at the University of Minnesota-Morris, according to a press report. He is one of four finalists for the chancellor’s position at the 1,400-student campus in western Minnesota. Generally speaking, it’s a compliment when others try to pick off your employees. SAU has its share of executives at two- and four-year institutions with Magnolia backgrounds.
We look forward to the traveling Smithsonian exhibit, “Voices & Votes; Democracy in America.” It will be at SAU in December. CLICK HERE for details.
A food truck festival will be held at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Boys & Girls Club of El Dorado, 1201 N. West Ave.
This is Spring Break week for Arkansas schools. If past experience is a guide, there’s a drop in overall news activity during this time. But we’ll do our best to dig stuff up.
Today is the first day of Spring.
Ten years ago, we reported that 16 Columbia County residents has been arrested as part of Operation Crystal Clear, a multi-state investigation of meth trafficking. CLICK HERE to read the article.
Slow down.
The ex-president said on social media that he expects to be arrested this week, apparently on charges of paying hush money to a women with whom he may have had sex. (We’re trying to be kind here). So, we have put his prediction out in the form of a poll – will Donald Trump be arrested, or not?
Again being kind, Donald Trump is a narcissist. Our hope is that people have grown tired of his act.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.