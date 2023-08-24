Several little projects have been taking our time lately. Among them has been an effort to print paper copies of articles we’ve seen on various websites having to do with lithium, specifically, lithium in Columbia County. This much is certain. There was widespread interest within the industry as to what Standard Lithium was doing in Union County, and interest in Albemarle Corporation as the world’s leading lithium producer. But since the Wall Street Journal broke the news that Galvanic Energy sold its South Arkansas brine leases to ExxonMobil for potential lithium production, the amount of attention our area is attracting has exploded within certain industries. We’re reading about South Arkansas’ lithium potential on websites that cover battery and vehicle manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, chemicals and more. They literally span the globe from Australia, to England, to South America. And all of this without the first ounce of lithium having been produced for commercial use. Some of the coverage has been unintentionally hilarious. One article about Elon Musk negotiating with the nation of Mongolia for mining rights slips into substituting “Magnolia” for “Mongolia.” Not the first time that’s happened – people who want to speak or write disparagingly about Magnolia have done that for decades. It’s just funny to see it happen by accident. One publication slipped in a photograph of Eureka Springs as a substitute for Magnolia. An insufficient grasp of geography is endemic. Stock photos that some of these publications have used suggest that Magnolia is either in a mountainous area, or a desert region. And there’s a large degree of confusion as to the lithium production method planned for South Arkansas. We see lots of photos of open-pit mines, or deserts, in Magnolia-related stories. Years from now, much of the present coverage will be riotously amusing and that’s why we wanted to print out the records. That said, we’ve found some articles that are right on the mark. One we just discovered last night was an op-ed piece in Mining Magazine headlined, “Albemarle should build their Magnolia DLE project.” The kicker: The article was published June 1, 2021. A more recent piece we recommend is “The Smackover Formation: Unveiling the lithium potential.” Joe Heaton and Jamie D. Rhymes wrote it for the May 22, 2023 edition of The Energy Law Blog. In five years, it will be useful to know who got information right, and who got it wrong.
Back for a moment to the hilariously incorrect information about Magnolia and lithium. There was one piece that was so bad that we spent some time writing a note to the reporter noting his errors of fact. Finally, we just told ourselves, to heck with it. Deleted it all and went about our business. If we are truly about to experience a lithium boom, there are going to be thousands of stories and countless hours of airtime devoted to it by others. It’s not our job to police the media world. It’s too big. All we can do is the best we can do with the website that we have. We encourage our fellow South Arkansans not to get worked up about how our region is portrayed in lithium stories in the coming months and years.
A couple of more thoughts on this topic. We’re not lithium or business news experts. There are publications, and people, who are. There’s a host of ignorant, yes, we’ll call them ignorant, people who spit when they say “mainstream media.” Well, the Wall Street Journal is about as mainstream as media gets, and it gets information right far more than it gets it wrong. That’s why the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Atlantic, NPR and the rest of the mainstream media are mainstream. Secondly, there are so many blogs that parrot or put their spin on information that mainstream or trade industry-specific media have spent much time, effort and money to report. Anyone who wants to be seriously informed must be able to distinguish between news organizations that have done actual reporting, or websites that simply repeat or spin what others have said.
And one final thought on lithium today. As noted previously in this column, we first mentioned lithium and Magnolia in the same news article back in 2011. But it has only been in the past couple of months that Columbia County residents have come to fully realize that the lithium news goes beyond El Dorado and Standard Lithium. People are talking about it, and asking us questions about it, who never gave the matter any thought until the ExxonMobil news came out.
Well maybe one more final thought. No one’s told us anything, but we suspect that a huge partnership announcement regarding South Arkansas lithium production may be in the works. Cooperation among major players will be the most efficient and speediest way to get American lithium on the market.
Southern Arkansas University email service was down on Wednesday as the campus server needed repair.
The Family Dollar store on East Main Street in Magnolia has closed. The Family Dollar website says the closure is temporary, but offers no more details. We are trying to learn more. We do know that the company, which is owned by Dollar Tree, is converting many of its locations into “combo” stores featuring both store brands. There is such a combo store in Stamps.
Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in an “airplane crash” in Russia. Wow. No one saw that one coming. It’s practically Russian tradition to kill political opponents with bombs, although recent regimes seem to favor having people fall out of windows. Vladimir Putin must understand that what goes around, comes around. Or falls out of the sky.
Don’t know if we ever seen as many lifts and cranes around town. Signs being lifted up or taken down. Platforms for painting. Platforms for removing material from roofs or second floors of buildings.
Congratulations to India for its successful landing of a rover on the moon. Best of luck as its probe now searches for water at the lunar south pole. Wednesday was the most important day in lunar exploration since the end of the Apollo program.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.