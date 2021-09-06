Mike McNeill’s Diary will not be published today. The column will return Tuesday.
The following are excerpts from the weekly Columbia Banner newspaper published in Magnolia in September 1881.
September 1, 1881
Williams Trial.
According to the previous appointments on Thursday the 28th the trial of James Williams for shooting at Cudjo Falk came up in the Justice Mullins’ court. Esq. H.P. Smead appeared as attorney for the defendant, and Col. J.M. Kelso as attorney for the prosecution. Many witnesses appeared on both sides, and we would be pleased to give a synopsis of the testimony, did we think it prudent; as the case is to come before the Circuit Court, we will postpone the publication of the testimony. Smead worked hard for his client, and made an able defense in his behalf. No one who heard him from the beginning to the end of the trial could help from admiring his courage. In fact, he did remarkably well; but Col. Kelso, with one of his mighty efforts, sent truths and law home to the heart of the court in such a manner as to defy rejections. Williams was committed and his bond fixed at $500.
Fed Hicks, the colored man who was shot by Williams, died Monday night at 11 o’clock. Drs. Phillips, McKemmie and McKnight went out Tuesday morning and had a post mortem examination on the body. Dr. Phillips performed the operation. He took out the left lung and found an elongated derringer ball embedded in the back part of the lung, which caused the death of Fed. Both white and black regret the death of this innocent colored man. Many have been heard to say “would to God that there was not a single pistol nor a drop of whiskey in the state of Arkansas.”
The young folks had quite an enjoyable little party at Capt. Dave Dixon’s on Wednesday evening, the 23rd. Refreshments were served at a seasonable hour, and everyone went home happy.
September 8, 1881
Two men, with handkerchiefs tied over their faces and six shooters in their hands, robbed the Camden and Prescott stage two miles from Prescott on the 30th. There was only one passenger in the stage and he had no money. The mail bags were cut open, though no money found. So it seems that mail robbing is a failure down here in Arkansas.
September 15, 1881
We are sorry to record the fact that Rev. L.W. Baker was seriously hurt Monday morning about 9 o’clock. Uncle Baker had preached at Dorcheat church on Sunday and was on his way to Mars Hill, in the company with Major Poe and sons, when a dog ran up behind and frightened his mule, causing it to dash the buggy against a fence, tearing it to pieces and throwing Rev. Baker to the ground.
September 22, 1881
Public meeting.
Friday night at early candle lighting is the time set for a public meeting of all who will attend, to draft resolutions respecting the untimely death of President Garfield. Come one, come all, to the courthouse, when the horn sounds.
A MISSISSIPPI MURDERER!
Captured by Sheriff Daniels!
AND CARRIED BACK TO THE SCENE OF HIS CRIME!
In the Vicksburg Herald of August the 17th appeared an account of the killing of Mayor C.M. Murphy, editor of the Deer Creek Advance, in Rolling Fork, Miss., by one Joe A. Thomas. Sheriff Daniel, as usual, was on the lookout for Thomas, and ascertained the whereabouts of a newcomer in our county, who was passing under the alias of Joe Brown. A dispatch was immediately sent to the Secretary of State in Mississippi, asking for the description of Thomas, and if he was wanted in Mississippi. “Wanted” was the prompt reply, “and $250 reward is offered by our governor.” Doc’s golden whiskers and auburn hair now stood out in “bold relief” while he leisurely walked around the streets, apparently indifferent, but really sporting an eagle eye. Last Saturday while the sun was fast sinking in the western horizon he saw Thomas, alias Brown, enter Sharman’s grocery. At once he followed him with Mr. E. Elmore to assist him. Daniels caught Thomas’ right arm and Elmore his left. “You are my prisoner; have you a pistol” was the only salute. “I have; feel behind and get it,” was the reply. After taking the pistol, the sheriff drew out his handcuffs and after adjusting them put Thomas in jail, until 9 o’clock at night, when he placed him in one of Sharman’s hacks, securely handcuffed, and drove out for Hope, where he took the train immediately for Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Thomas said, “I am the man you are looking for. I killed Murphy, but had I have known that you were arresting me for that, I’ll be damned if you would have taken me alive.”
Forty turkeys. Uncle Peter Farrar has purchased 22 turkeys and put them up to fatten and engaged 18 more, for court week, and is daily making preparations to have the tables at the Columbia Hotel laden with the best eatables and drinkables that the county affords.