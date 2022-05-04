We’ve not bought a loaf of bread since the pandemic began, preferring to use our bread maker. Now, of course, we buy plenty of bread – hamburger and hot dog buns, and a brand of English breakfast muffins that we like. But our everyday bread comes from ingredients we blend into our machine. A friend recently sent us a recipe that substitutes water with milk (we actually used Half and Half) and sugar with honey. The result was excellent. The bread has more flavor and holds together well when used for sandwiches. We will make this our standard bread recipe. The honey was from a local source.
It was breakfast-for-supper night here recently at Reporter Mansion. It featured our homemade bread with its local honey, with two scrambled (and locally obtained) duck eggs, to make a sage sausage patty sandwich. The sausage was store bought, but there are several local sources for sausage. We’ve had local sausage before and it was excellent. The point is this: Sausage, honey, eggs and many other agricultural products such as beef, forms of pork other than sausage, poultry, fish, bread, milk, and all kinds of fruits and vegetables can be obtained locally. They have high quality. If every Columbia County household made a conscious decision to buy just 1-2 percent of their annual food purchases from local sources, it would create a stable market for local producers and ensure everyone of good supplies for all of these products.
If local residents bought 5 percent of their food from farmers and processors within our immediate area, we’d create the equivalent of a new local industry. Amazed people from across the nation would flock here to learn “how we did it.”
We discontinued publication of daily COVID-19 figures for Columbia County on March 15, so it’s time for an update.
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,427
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1
Total recovered – 5,331
Total number dead – 95
The neighboring counties:
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,298
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1
Total recovered – 1,265
Total number dead – 31
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,185
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0
Total recovered – 2,139
Total number dead – 46
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,472
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6
Total recovered – 5,362
Total number dead – 104
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 9,251
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12
Total recovered – 9,016
Total number dead – 176
One of our credit card companies called about what it regarded as suspicious activity on our card. We’ve not made a charge with this particular card in a few months and, yeah, given the purchase we could understand why the card company might flag the charge as suspicious. So, we called the card company, cleared the purchase, and thanked the company for its vigilance. We do appreciate the company for checking.
Would you like some water to go with that chlorine?
Our current online poll question asks readers for their general, current opinion about their high school graduating class. It has received a higher-than-usual response rate – almost 200 responses in just over two days of polling. This indicates to us that no matter how they feel about their high school experience, our readers do think about those times.
It’s a gas gas gas.
Magnolia blossoms have appeared on the Magnolia Square’s trees. We saw the first of them on Monday.
One year ago, we reported on the efforts of Wilson-Bearden Pharmacy to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. CLICK HERE to see the story.
May the Fourth be with you.
Southern Arkansas University will graduate its Class of 2022 on Friday. Best wishes to all. May your own glory and fame spread though all eternity.
Turns out Gov. Hutchinson was in El Dorado on Monday to attend the formal installation of some electric vehicle charging stations at the El Dorado Conference Center in the Murphy Arts District. He also met with officials from Standard Lithium.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.