We spied a couple of small backyard chicken houses behind the garage of a home in northwest Magnolia on Tuesday. It would be interesting to know just how many households in Columbia County have egg-laying chickens now. It seems certain that the number has increased since the pandemic began. We also wonder what percentage of the backyard poultrymen keep chickens only for their ability to lay eggs, or for the prospect of becoming the main course at Sunday dinner. We’re not big egg eaters at Reporter Mansion, but we have gone through a lot lately. And chicken is a large part of our diet.
Texas CLT has a lot of pretty painted wood mats in its yard. They’re not just yellow anymore.
A retaining wall is being placed next to the new sidewalk on the west side of the Panthers football practice field. If you’ve been accustomed to parking off the street and on what was a strip of grass until a few weeks ago, be aware there’s a sidewalk and masonry barrier there now.
The Columbia County Fair in just over two weeks away. Fall is coming.
The Southern Arkansas football team plays its first game of the season tonight in Oklahoma.
Slouches towards Bethlehem.
C&CCM Properties has acquired the Noble Park Apartments at 803 N. Clay.
We are ready for a seven-day, 24-hour restaurant in Magnolia.
We’ve long regarded Social Security as a ponzi scheme. If you operated a retirement plan like the way the feds run SS, you would go to jail and deservedly so. So, no one should be surprised by the recent news that the Social Security trust funds will run out of money sooner than expected without a cut in benefits, or higher SS taxes.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.