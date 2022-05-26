We’ve begun picking up news articles produced by an online website, Louisiana Illuminator. It is among a rapidly growing number of websites that are affiliates of States Newsroom. States Newsroom is funded by private donors and accepts no advertising, and does not accept corporate donations or underwriting. Philanthropic funding of news reporting has become all the rage with the collapse of print newspapers, while the need for top rank reporting remains. States Newsroom affiliates focus on state government politics and policies. Our interest in articles from the Louisiana Illuminator is, and will remain, news that has pertinence to South Arkansas. For example, we picked up the website’s coverage of Louisiana’s efforts to decommission abandoned oil wells. Another is the Louisiana legislature’s move to end the practice of tenure at state universities. States Newsroom does not exist in every state, but we’re excited by a recent announcement that it is expanding into Arkansas later this year. Sonny Albarado, former projects editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, has been tasked with hiring three reporters and launching the Arkansas site by the third quarter of this year. Having a new online news organization available to cover Arkansas government is incredibly important to keep it honest. Magnolia Reporter LLC has and will continue to support the Arkansas Non-Profit News Network. But ANNN is terribly under-funded and as a result, doesn’t have much story output. States Newsroom in Arkansas will have enough money to have boots at the Capitol every day. We look forward to picking up articles with relevance to South Arkansas.
We were sorry to learn about the death on Tuesday of Ann Bridges, literally and figuratively one of the most colorful people to ever grace the campus of Southern Arkansas University. She was the assistant to the president for 33 years that covered all or parts of the administrations of Harold Brinson, Steve Gamble, Louis Blanchard and David Rankin. Which means, she had a lot to do with making sure things got done at SAU for three decades. Ann also had a love of cats. Her obituary notes that she took care of and fed cats around her home and SAU. This included bowls outside Overstreet Hall, within sight of president’s office. Her work also included cat feeding locations around the city. We often saw her feeding cats at sites far away from the SAU campus, including a couple of locations that we would not regard as the safest places to be. But, that was her calling and bless her for it. Ann will be missed by the entire SAU and alumni community.
Sunshine on my shoulders makes me happy.
We’ve been hearing lots of buzz from people who are making plans to attend Southern Arkansas baseball’s Super Regional games on Friday and Saturday against Augustana, here at Walker Stadium. The best-of-three series will send the winner to the NCAA Division II World Series. CLICK HERE for more details.
Ten years ago, we reported that members of First Presbyterian Church were traveling to Cameroon for a dedication of a church they financed. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We’ve read many accounts from weekly Magnolia newspapers from the 1890s about bear hunting. It was a big deal at the time because by that time, bears had already become rare in the “Bear State.” Now, there’s new excitement because a limited, week-long bear season will return to South Arkansas in December after an absence of decades. The limit is extreme – only 30 bears in the southern third of Arkansas – but the limit ensures that the number of bears will continue to increase and grow into an even greater opportunity in the coming years for South Arkansas hunters. CLICK HERE to see more.
