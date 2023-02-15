It comes down to a simple question. Do we want to have a public swimming facility in Magnolia? If the answer is yes, then we get into the other questions. How will construction be financed? Who pays? Who will own and operate it? Are we talking about a basic swimming pool, or an aquatic center with all of the amenities enjoyed by residents of other cities? Who will have access to it, and under what conditions? The permanent closure this past weekend of the Southern Arkansas University Aquatic Center due to structural issues has raised the public profile of this issue once again, since the closure of the City of Magnolia’s pool in 2018. We raised the issue with the readers of our Facebook page. CLICK HERE to see the discussion.
If some group of citizens, swimming organization parents, school officials or SAU decided tomorrow to make a swimming facility happen, it’s likely the year 2028 will arrive before the first toe is dipped in the water – 10 years after the East Side Park pool was closed. It’s going to take until at least 2028 for a group of supporters to get organized, come up with a financing plan, get local or state funding if necessary, buy land, approve a construction plan and, finally, build the thing. The earliest that the Magnolia city government will get interested in such a project will be around 2030, which is the current projected date for paying off the construction debt for the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. The hospital bond issue is backed by a 1 1/8-cent sales tax voters approved before the Great Recession. There could be some planning before 2030 if there’s a consensus to build recreational facilities funded by something less than a 1 1/8-cent tax. The Magnolia School District could get involved and make it happen sooner. But don’t count on it. Gov. Sanders wants to impose a host of unfunded or barely-funded mandates on local schools for higher teacher salaries, police forces and more, while simultaneously draining funds from those schools to enable school choice. SAU might decide to replace its pool and the W.T. Watson Center along with it. It will have to decide whether a campus pool is a must-have “quality of life” thing for students and faculty. But continuing maintenance of an NCAA-quality pool, and operation of a swim team to go with it – well, that’s an eye-popping expense. Short of a wealthy person donating several million dollars to get things moving, don't look for a Magnolia aquatic center making a splash soon. As we recently wrote, it appears that a $600,000 splash pad is all that Magnolia can do for now.
We poo-poo the notion that aquatic centers are – or even should be -- great money-makers. But they are significant quality-of-life inducements for newcomers and current residents. Again, the question is, does Magnolia want a swim facility or not? The answer was a resounding “no” when the issue was put to a public vote in 2018 but we don’t think that the election was a fair test. The election also involved baseball/softball fields, other park amenities, and a financing plan so complex one practically needed an accounting degree to understand it.
How much would an indoor aquatic center cost? A quick look at Google. Mountain Home in North Arkansas is building a $36.2 million community center and aquatic complex – $9.2 million for an indoor aquatic center, almost $4 million for an outdoor aquatic center, $6.6 million for a community center, $6.8 million for a gym and multi-purpose hall, and the rest for auxiliary facilities and public park improvements. Newburgh, NJ is building an aquatic center for $11 million. Escondido, CA, $12 million. San Dieguito, CA, is spending $14 million. Great Falls, MT, has an $18.3 million project rising now. Avondale, AZ, $30 million. Oxnard, CA, will spend almost $60 million (you read that right) on a center (Oxnard is throwing in quite a few amenities). Basic outdoor pools are $3 million for cheap ones, $5-7 million for something you’d want in Magnolia.
State Sen. Matt McKee should be censured for disrupting the dignity of a State Senate proceeding. Get on this, Sen. Crowell.