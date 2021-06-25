South Arkansas will experience a hot and muggy weekend. Rain may return next week.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible along and southeast of a line generally from near Lufkin, TX to Monroe, LA on Friday afternoon.
No severe weather is anticipated.
The hot and muggy Gulf air is going to be suppressed from lifting for the next day or two as the upper atmosphere heats up a bit
with high pressure. This will allow the heat index to climb up toward 105 degrees during this time.
A weak cool front will stall near Interstate 30 and will help to bring focus for more scattered to numerous thunderstorms into the work week as cooler air aloft will help to develop mainly afternoon activity.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93. The overnight low will be 73.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms creeps into the forecast after 1 p.m. Sunday. Highs will once again be in the lower 90s.
Rain chances on Tuesday will be near 60 percent.