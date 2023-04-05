The governor who said, "The meddling hand of big government from Washington, D.C. will be stopped cold at the Mississippi River” now wants the federal government to pay for 100 percent of state and local clean-up costs from last Friday’s tornado. Before you say, well, we're just asking the feds to return some of our own money to us in the form of tornado relief, remember that Arkansas is a receiver state -- it gets more in federal aid and entitlement programs than Arkansas taxpayers remit in federal tax payments. The cynic in us says that the tornado happened 100 percent inside the State of Arkansas, which means state and local governments should be responsible for 100 percent of the clean-up costs. Why should taxpayers of Texas and New York be expected to pay for our problems, especially when Arkansans knowingly built structures in tornado-prone locations? Gov. Sanders is requesting a 100 percent socialistic solution to a state problem. Of course, our political science degree side informs us that we’re a federal republic that recognizes a national response is proper for national problems and national natural disasters, such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and snowstorms. We are one nation. We help one another during a crisis. Now, that doesn’t mean strings are inappropriate. Arkansas has been a state since 1836. That’s plenty of time to adopt rules of self-management, and to have funded infrastructure, to mitigate a crisis. It’s reasonable that the federal government require states have things like adequate building codes to ensure damage mitigation. That’s not meddling. That’s recognizing that there are, in fact, national solutions to national problems. We’ve had plenty of time to build tornado-safe areas in schools, public buildings and other areas where large numbers of people gather. We don’t see a dime in the LEARNS Act that pays to retrofit schools with tornado-resistant hallways. Nor does it suggest that it might be a good idea to train young people in basic first aid, or emergency procedures for situations they might actually face, such as car wrecks or how to safely extract someone from a collapsed building. Instead, our governor and sadly, the Republican majority in the legislature, frittered their time battling marginal or imaginary demons in our culture. She and the legislature can prove us wrong. Take the final few days of the legislative session and appropriate $1 million – a lousy $1 million – to help a couple of school districts retrofit buildings to make them tornado resistant. Actual legislative action for an actual problem.
Joe Pieratt told us that we would like the signage he planned for his building on the west side of the Magnolia Square, knowing our affinity for having business signs attached to buildings instead of gaudy billboards on streets. He’s delivered with the outdoor signs at “The Shoppe,” which contains both The Wild Ivy floral arrangement and gift shop, and Angela Pieratt Photography. It appears that exterior lighting will also be mounted on the building. It’s an attractive addition to the Square.
People have suggested that we put a sign on the front of our building but we’ve resisted the idea. In our case, we think signage would take away from our unique façade. We’ve happy with our sandwich board sign and a smaller sign on our front door.
Signage is up at the new Scooters Coffee franchise at 1120 E. Main. This would indicate that the opening will be soon.
We certainly remember Easter Sunday feasts in our family, and we wondered if such lunches remain “a thing.” Our new online poll asks whether your family has a big Easter Sunday meal.
Food news. Crayton’s BBQ truck is relocating to the former State Line Tire location on U.S. 79 north, north of the Valero convenience store. Dorothy’s Diner is changing its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sunday-Tuesday.
