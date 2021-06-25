The Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival will be Saturday in Emerson. The festival was a COVID-19 victim in 2020, so it’s great that it is getting back on track. Literally. Everyone looks forward to the World Championship Rotary Tiller Race on Saturday afternoon. If you’ve never witnessed this sporting event, come give it a look. It’s man and machine. Sometimes, it’s man versus machine. This delivers a level of unpredictability without parallel in the world of sport. CLICK HERE to see the festival’s website. It’s going to be hot and humid on Saturday so be prepared for the weather.
Speaking of unpredictability. magnoliareporter.com was scheduled to be the sponsor of the Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival’s Pea Shelling Competition. There’s just one problem. The peas aren’t cooperating. The event has been cancelled due to a lack of shell-able peas caused by all the wet weather this spring. We’re told it could be late July to August before most peas will be ready to harvest. So, we’re now the proud sponsor of the Pea Meal at the festival, to be held in the Emerson School Cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bodcaw Bank of Stamps and Magnolia has posted a legal notice stating its intent to open a branch at 3625 Richmond Road in TEXarkana. It is seeking permission from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Arkansas State Bank Department for the move. Bodcaw appears poised for growth.
We’re told that the Magnolia School District expects to receive the keys to the Performing Arts Center in about three weeks. This will be an incredible facility for students and faculty, and also for the community.
What a hot weekend it’s going to be. And this is just the start of summer.
Fish wrapper.
Hard to believe how quickly the open air sports training facility at Southern Arkansas University is coming together. Two weeks ago, contractors were hauling supplies to the site. Now, the steel beams are up and construction is proceeding.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.