Republicans, Democrats. Both parties are expert shake-down artists. We’ve been arguing for more than two decades that the Master Settlement Agreement – the 1998 pact by which the tobacco industry was forced to settle consumer lawsuits by agreeing to pay the states billions of dollars – was and is a legal racket that would have made Michael Corleone proud. The idea was that the tobacco industry had somehow misled millions of Americans into believing that cigarettes were good for you, despite plenty of evidence and media attention to the contrary dating back to the 1960s. State governments said the tobacco companies should be punished, and that the states would use annual payments – we call them stick-ups – to mitigate the damage caused by the harmful impact of tobacco. As Attorney General Leslie Rutledge helpfully points out, the State of Arkansas will get about $61 million this year from the settlement for various public health programs. Arkansas alone has received almost $1.3 billion since the settlement was reached 24 years ago. Arkansas, to its credit, actually spends its tobacco settlement funds on health-related and tobacco mitigation programs. But most states don’t do that. They take the settlement money and simply roll it into their revenue bottom line in a shameless bait-and-switch. Our argument was that a whole lot of governors and state attorneys general should have gone to jail back in the late 90s for misappropriating these funds for purposes for which they were not intended.
Veterinarians.org sent an email with the following notes. Arkansas has an average of 14 veterinarians per 100,000 people, making it the state with the least number of employed veterinarians in the nation. Only five states have 40 or more vets per 100,000 people. A third of the states in the top-ranking is based in the nation’s Midwest region, where agricultural production is among the highest in the world. Bottom line is that the veterinarian profession is like a lot of professions: We need more of them. Lyon College in Batesville is proposing to create a vet school in Little Rock – our state has no school of veterinarian medicine at present. We are firm in our belief that the natural place for an Arkansas veterinarian school is Southern Arkansas University. But unless Lyon or SAU can come up with $100 million plus to get one started, it’s just wishful thinking. But you never know.
Five years ago, we reported on plans of SAU students to send an instrument-laden balloon up for atmospheric research. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Of all the dumb things, we like the ability of smartphones to flip coins, select random numbers and to tell (mostly bad) jokes.
Spent much of the evening listening to Willie Nelson songs. We’re happy that he has scheduled a show in El Dorado, and we can only hope he makes the date. The last time we saw Willie on TV, he appeared quite frail. The man IS 88.
Many Americans can name a favorite Willie Nelson song, or at least a Willie Nelson cover. We’re partial to “Little Old Fashioned Karma.”
If you’re gonna dance, you’ve gotta pay the band.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.