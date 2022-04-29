We join with the family and friends of Steve Morgan in mourning his death this morning. Steve worked at Warnock Furniture for more than 40 years and was married to Shan Wilson Morgan. As many of our readers know, Shan and Steve remodeled in 2016 the former Magnolia Insurance Agency building that she owned at 120 North Court Square into a remarkable home. It is a wonderful example of adaptive reuse. Steve and Shan sold the building to us two years ago. We continue to refer in all sincerity to this building remodel that they planned and executed as “Reporter Mansion.” Steve and Shan were very kind and accommodating to us during the two years of on and off negotiations that led to the purchase of our home and office, and in the two years since. Steve continued to deliver to us instruction manuals, extra flooring and tile pieces, and anything else he thought might be useful. It was all appreciated. Though it all, Steve was ill but he continued his full life to the end. Our condolences to Shan and their family.
We’ll give Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge an attagirl for standing up to Family Dollar, with her filing of a lawsuit against the company due to a rodent infestation at its Forrest City warehouse. The infestation tainted products that the company shipped to its stores across the region. She complains that the company made great profits while “knowingly exposing Arkansas consumers to potentially hazardous or contaminated products.” Now that Rutledge has found religion, we invite her to sue those landlords across the State of Arkansas who make great profits while exposing their tenants to potentially hazardous living conditions – with or without rats. She might also want to take a run at individuals, businesses and institutions that fought even the most modest attempts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, at a loss of hundreds, maybe thousands of lives.
Got a ridiculous piece of mail from a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor. “We need a lieutenant governor who will fight Joe Biden,” it boldly states. Really? What we need is a lieutenant governor who will fight the idea of Arkansas having a lieutenant governor – an absolutely useless position. Looking at you, Doyle Webb.
It's the honey.
Five years ago, we reported that quarter-size hail struck the Taylor area. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Our friends in Malvern have been stunned by the death of the school district’s band director, Kenneth Williams. Williams, 60, was struck and killed Tuesday on Interstate 30 after he stopped to assist motorists in a separate accident.
We continue to keep a close eye for the first magnolia tree blossom across the street at the Columbia County Courthouse. There are several candidates and we expect bloomers almost any time.
The green plague has ended. We have not found any pollen for several days on a surface we keep clean for detection purposes. This spring’s pollen release was not as bad as some we’ve experienced.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.