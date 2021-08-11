The Magnolia School District on Tuesday night joined dozens of others across the state to require some level of masking with the start of the new school year next week. We posted the news on our Facebook page last night and, as expected, there are heated opinions on both sides. However, we’ll stick with our opinion offered here yesterday, which is that people on Magnolia campuses should be masked. The board voted to require everyone on campus to be masked until further notice. This is a prudent and responsible decision that we fully support. Among the more impressive aspects of the board’s vote was its inclusion of a tripwire. The tripwire is that masks will be required when Columbia County’s positivity rate for the virus meets or exceeds 8 percent. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests performed for COVID-19 that return with positive results. Columbia County’s current rate is 10.7 percent. Inclusion of the 8 percent rule means that the school district has a clear guideline when to require masks, and when it’s safe to rescind the mandate. Dr. Jason Franks helpfully explained to the board Tuesday night that the original COVID-19 strain was transmitted to 3.0 to 3.5 other people by victims. The new Delta variant, according to preliminary data, is spread to two-to-three times that number of people. Board member Steven Souter made a great observation, which is that masking is a good way to keep more students in school longer. We just hope its enough. We said yesterday that the die has already been cast for COVID-19 infections at the start of the school year. Perhaps enough students and teachers became fully immunized before the start of the school year. If that’s so, campus infection rates may be manageable. If not, well, we’ll know soon enough.
Southern Arkansas University promises a statement later today regarding any masking policy it may impose. Monitor magnoliareporter.com for developments.
A couple of readers have objected to our headline that all Magnolia students will receive “free” breakfast and lunch service during the coming school year. They note that the meals are not free. They are provided by taxpayers, and that the word needs to get out to the students receiving meals that taxpayers made possible the fact that students aren’t dunned for the meals in the cafeteria line. Fair enough. The question is, how far do you want to carry that argument? The State of Arkansas guarantees its citizens the right to a free public education. Of course, none of it is free. Tax money supports all of it. Maybe teachers should make announcements at the start of the school day that “my salary is largely funded by State of Arkansas taxpayers, and your lesson today is made possible in part by Arkansas taxpayer XYZ Corp. of Bearden.” Maybe Chris Carter should announce at the start of Panthers basketball games that “tonight’s game in Panther Arena was made possible by a multi-million-dollar bond issue approved almost two decades ago by Magnolia taxpayers.” Let’s have signs mounted in school buses, vocational classrooms and cafeterias informing everyone that “this service is funded by federal taxpayers of the United States of America, including some states where the majority of the population holds political beliefs radically different from those of your parents.” All of which would be true.
We were going to say something about how libertarians think schools should be financed and operated. A topic for another day.
Who’s running?
