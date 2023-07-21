We can’t provide you with a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal published an article written by Collin Eaton and Benoit Morenne headlined, “This Arkansas Town Could Become the Epicenter of a U.S. Lithium Boom.” It’s about Magnolia – and Exxon Mobil, Standard Lithium and Tetra Technologies – and the prospects for producing the electricity-storing element from South Arkansas brine. The big take away, which doesn’t name a source, says Exxon plans to build nearby a processing facility to make 75,000 to 100,000 metric tons of lithium a year – equal to about 15 percent of all the industrial-quality lithium produced in the world last year. Quoted in the article are Mayor Parnell Vann, Columbia County Judge Doug Fields, Lafayette County Judge Valarie Clark, business people Edie Mobbs and Mark Williams, pastor Michael Seabaugh, Tetra CEO Brady Murphy, and Standard Lithium CEO Robert Mintak. Oddly, the article doesn’t mention a huge potential player – Albemarle Corporation, which is one of the world’s leading lithium producers but doesn’t produce it here, although it may roll lithium production into its current half-billion-dollar expansion in Columbia County.
The WSJ reporters obviously prepared for their story by reading some of our stuff about lithium and local affairs in Columbia County. Glad to help. We checked our files and learned that we’ve published roughly 475 articles that mention “lithium” since we launched our website in April 2010. The first was published April 30, 2011, and was headlined, “Albemarle Corporation’s South Arkansas brine may soon power cars with lithium.” Well, evidently not that soon. CLICK HERE to see the original story.
Our new online poll looks at all of the lithium hype in Columbia County. Will lithium be a boon, a bust or somewhere in between? We want to believe in a boon but we must maintain a certain level of skepticism – until we see trucks or trains pulling out of town full of our white gold, it is, in fact, just hype.
What we do know is real is that Albemarle Corporation is expanding its bromine facilities, which could lead to lithium production facilities. And we’ll agree with Mayor Parnell Vann. He was quoted in the Wall Street Journal article saying that if there is a lithium boon, our area is not prepared for it in terms of the available infrastructure. Most of us can only prepare for what we can see. We can see Albemarle, and its expansion is sufficient to advise everyone to take advantage of it to the degree that they can. If you have rental property, or land with available water, electrical and sewer service, clean it up and fix it up. You have the right to profit from the certain Albemarle expansion, and the prospective lithium boon if it comes.
While we’ve been reporting on lithium for more than a decade, and while we’ve always had our hopes and dreams for South Arkansas, we’ll admit some too-good-to-be-true reservations about all of it. Galvanic Energy, Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies – they’re all small-time players. They were – and are – never going to be able to do anything really big-time on their own. But things have “gotten real” in recent months as Standard Lithium partnered with Koch Industries, and as Exxon bought up Galvanic Energy’s leases. Koch and Exxon are economic giants. Exxon dropped $100 million simply to buy lithium leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties, and hasn’t spent the first dollar to weld pipe or ship an ounce of lithium. Standard Lithium’s Robert Mintak told the Wall Street Journal that he estimates a cost of $1.5 billion to build 25,000 annual metric tons of lithium production capacity. He wants to build a 30,000-ton facility. The WSJ suggests that Exxon wants to build a facility to make 75,000-100,000 tons annually. Are we really looking at $6 billion, $8 billion, $10 billion worth of investments in lithium production facilities in our back yard?
Lastly, and we’ll shout this to the state government people in the back row, we’re going to be upset if making and shipping lithium out-of-state is “all” the benefit South Arkansas receives from this. We dang well need to see battery production and warehouse facilities, vehicle manufacturers and electronic device makers pouring into our region if there is a major production facility announcement.
We’re proud to see that Farmers Bank & Trust is investing in the unincorporate community of Welcome, just across the street from Springhill, LA. It will build a brick-and-mortar bank branch to replace what’s essentially an elaborate manufactured home. It will provide an attractive “Welcome to Arkansas” feel for the state line on U.S. 371. CLICK HERE to see our story from Thursday.
The new Lefty’s on the Square does have its new sign up.
Five years ago, we reported that the Brown Duke Diner was under consideration for designation as an Arkansas Historic Place. CLICK HERE to see the story.
