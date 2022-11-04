Within our industry – news websites that are exclusively online, independent, and serving a community or region, or a niche group – there’s an array of business models. The first is similar to magnoliareporter.com, which exists solely on advertising revenue. The second is a subscription model. People pay set amounts for access to the service. The third is a hybrid of the first two – paid advertising combined with paid subscriptions. The fourth involves the creation of non-profit corporations to operate websites, accepting little or no advertising but raising money through donations, grants and foundation support (think of public broadcasting style fundraising, but for a news website instead of a radio or television station). All four of these models often use other means for raising revenue, but we’ve outlined the basic operations. We can’t say that one model is better than another. Each has its advantages. But after spending several days in Austin last week listening to website owners such as ourselves, we’re all agreed on this: It takes money to do what we do, and it will take even more money to do more. magnoliareporter.com wants to do more, but our existing revenue model has certain constraints. We need to broaden our revenue streams. One way is to create the means by which our readers may make voluntary donations. Many websites that are similar in operation to magnoliareporter.com do this. As a way to keep pressure off our valued advertisers, we’re considering it. We are a for-profit business. Donations to magnoliareporter.com would not be tax deductible. But it is reasonable to ask people who have read our website without charge for more than 12 years to make monthly or annual free-will offerings. That’s the story behind our current online poll question. What are we worth to you? We considered providing an option for people who don’t want to pay for local news but decided against it. We understand that a majority of the public doesn’t want to pay for news. It’s important to learn how many of our supporters are willing to show their love with actual cash.
magnoliareporter.com encourages readers to vote against all four constitutional issues on Arkansas’ general election ballot.
First Baptist Church’s roof is being power washed. We’ve big fans of the results of power washing. Power washing videos on YouTube are among our secret pleasures.
It’s a little late to be asking.
Interesting piece in the news that the U.S. Air Force may start basing B-52 aircraft, such as the wing at Barksdale AFB, in Australia. Australians had a bit of a falling out with the U.S. over the Vietnam War. But the passage of time may make Australia more reception toward use of its territory as an advance base. There’s sentiment toward a stronger military alliance between the U.S, Japan, Australia and India to combat China’s growing influence.
Our state’s junior senator is praising the return of Benjamin Netanyahu – someone who by all rights ought to be in jail for corruption – as prime minister of Israel. Netanyahu has led a far-right coalition during the Israel election with moves that will no doubt continue to inflame passions.
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Set your timepieces back one hour on Saturday night. Safety experts also encourage the public to use the time change as a trigger to check batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com, or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.