Arkansas and Tennessee transportation officials say it could be a couple of weeks, and possibly months, before the Interstate 40 bridge, also known as the Hernando de Soto Bridge, can be reopened to the 40,000-50,000 vehicles a day that use it. A fracture was discovered in a critical span of the bridge and it was shut down earlier this week. About a third of those vehicles are big trucks. One of the most astounding sights we ever saw came during a flight we took one day with Gene McPherson and Mayor Parnell Vann from Magnolia to Newport. We got a great look at vehicle traffic on Interstate 40 between Little Rock and Memphis. The number of big rigs was incredible. It almost looked like one unending line of 18-wheelers. Well, it’s almost a certainty that those 40,000 to 50,000 vehicles won’t all be traveling over the nearby Interstate 55 bridge. Some will take other routes. Which brings us once again to U.S. 82 across South Arkansas. South Arkansas leaders should not be shy pointing out the positive impact that a fully four-laned U.S. 82 would have on this situation right now. The Mississippi River Bridge between Lake Village and Greenville is practically brand new. The Ouachita River Bridge at Crossett, and the Red River Bridge at Garland City, are both relatively new as bridges go. If U.S. 82 was completely four-laned right now, it could easily handle thousands of additional vehicles daily. Businesses all across South Arkansas would receive a positive financial impact. An improved U.S. 82 would take considerable pressure off Interstate 30 through Little Rock. There are few things Little Rock residents would enjoy more than sharing some of its I-30/I-40 traffic with South Arkansas. This is something that every South Arkansas mayor, county judge, state senator and representative, Chamber of Commerce and economic development executive should be banging the drum about every day. Getting I-69 built wouldn’t hurt either, but four-laning U.S. 82 is something that can be done much more quickly. It should be Priority 1 in Arkansas’ next big highway program.
If you want to scare yourself some time, pick a random bridge on any city street, county road or state highway, pull over, and take a good look underneath. People have died in this county along roads with washed-out culverts. Yeah, we can completely believe that a much larger structure like the Hernando de Soto Bridge could tumble into the Mississippi River.
Inspectors employed by the Michael Baker Corporation were credited with discovering the potentially catastrophic fracture in the Hernando de Soto Bridge between West Memphis and Memphis. It’s not quite so dramatic, but the Michael Baker Corporation is also the organization that advises the Magnolia Airport Commission on its improvement projects. It has helped the airport with its master development plan, site work for the Automated Weather Observing Station, and a grant for the rehabilitation of the runway. It’s been a good week for the Michael Baker Corporation.
Rumors have been going around town that Whataburger plans to open a restaurant in Magnolia. We contacted Whatburger’s corporate office to inquire about this, and Alexandra Ruffo from Whataburger Corporate Communications sent the following response: “We’re excited to hear we have so many fans in Magnolia. However, we have no specific plans to share right now.” So, you know what we know. That’s the type of statement that could mean anything.
We’re told Sarah Huckabee Sanders was in Magnolia on Wednesday for a fundraiser at the Story Hog Barn. She’s running for the Republican Party nomination for Arkansas governor. We know that the former press secretary to the ex-president has her friends and supporters in Columbia County, but regular readers of this column know that we are not among them. We’d be happy to hear from anyone who was there who may have a different opinion, or who has a report on what Sanders had to say in Magnolia.
The next quarter will be a good time to scrutinize the list of contributors to all of the gubernatorial campaigns in the state.
Yeah, we get that State Sen. Trent Garner (R-El Dorado) doesn’t like people wearing masks to combat the spread of COVID-19. But he’s even more off base in a recent Tweet in which he asserted that “the pandemic is all but over in Arkansas.” A total of 233 people in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties have died from COVID-19, including an untold number who died unnecessarily because the state failed to take sufficiently aggressive steps to halt its spread before vaccines became available. The death toll in Ouachita County rose by 1 one Wednesday to 63. (Columbia, 56; Union, 114). Garner’s own Union County has one of the lowest rates of fully immunized people in our immediate area – 22.61 percent of the age 16+ population. (Columbia and Ouachita counties can’t really brag, with full immunization rates in the 16+ population of 25.8 and 34.38 percent – an estimated 50-80 vaccination rate is necessary for “herd immunity.”) Senator, encourage people to get vaccinated. Senator, encourage people who aren’t vaccinated, or who are not yet fully immunized, to wear masks for the protection of people who have not yet been vaccinated.
An agricultural statistic we always enjoy noting. The 2020 cotton production figures have been published for Arkansas. And of course, there was no cotton produced in Columbia County. There’s been no cotton produced in Columbia County for more than a half-century. Our local economy was almost totally based on cotton from just before the Civil War, to just before the start of World War II. Economic conditions change. If someone knows exactly when the last bale of cotton was picked in Columbia County, we’d love to know.
Lafayette County produced 8,650 bales of cotton in 2020, the lowest total of Arkansas’ 18 cotton-producing counties. By comparison, Mississippi County topped out at 230,100 bales. Lafayette is the only county in Arkansas where cotton is grown outside the counties bordering or close to the Mississippi River.
Dawn.
It was a job, but we finished up a good cleaning of our entryway, porch and columns about 1:45 a.m. today. We were determined to get this done before the Magnolia Blossom Festival and we beat the deadline by a whole day. The area above the columns will have to wait for another time. But for our part, yard work is done for the year. We love living on the square.
People were looking for the Magnolia Blossom Festival treasure on the square until about 1:30 a.m. today. And some people were up and at ‘em about 6:30 a.m. We know this because we can observe people opening our mail box. The treasure is not in our mailbox and after last night’s scrubbing, we can promise the public that it’s not on our premises. Look elsewhere.
Thanks, Magnolia Police Department officers. We appreciate your work this morning.
As we write this, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office emergency operations trailer has pulled into the Square. The Magnolia Blossom Festival is hours away.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.