Community business and civic leaders need to dust off the plans – dashed back in 2015 – to have a state prison built in Columbia County. Gov. Asa Hutchison said Thursday that he wants the state to expand the Department of Corrections’ North Central Unit in Calico Rock by 498 beds with an appropriation between $60-100 million. He projects that the state will need to house an additional 3,000 prisoners in the next 10 years. We said back in 2015 that the state would get off its moratorium against new prison construction someday, and if new prisons will be built, Columbia County should have one. We respect the fact that some people simply don’t like the idea of having a prison in their town. But we also appreciate that Columbia County needs more jobs and the tax revenue those jobs provide. Let’s review. Seven years ago next week, Gov. Hutchison abandoned a plan to built a new 1,000-bed, $100 million state penitentiary employing about 250 people. Magnolia and Columbia County, working with Stephens and Ouachita County, were among communities making bids. We had a good case at the time with a potential site, performance of soil testing – and, in all fairness, the political fact that Southwest Arkansas is the only region of Arkansas without a major state prison. The timing may be right for Columbia County, too. The county is already considering the construction of a new 200-prisoner jail. Between the needs of the county and state, we think a deal can be negotiated. The next Columbia County sheriff and county judge need to be fully engaged in this. CLICK HERE to read our 2015 piece regarding the governor’s decision not to build a new state prison.
Columbia County already has the best type of state “industry” one can have – a university. But prisons are also strong economic engines. Employment is steady. Wages are predictable. A 250-employee prison means an annual payroll of at least $10 million ($37,715 is the minimum for a Correctional Officer I – most salaries are between $40,000 and $50,000). Plus, there’s incredible synergy in this. The Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy and SAU Tech in East Camden would benefit through the close availability of training for both staff and inmates. Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia would have a ready-made and local market for graduates in many social sciences. The state would contract out an untold number of services, helping local businesses and professionals across the board.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.