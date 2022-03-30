With the dust-up between Will Smith and Chris Rock, we decided to watch Smith in his Oscar-winning role in “King Richard.” For those who are not familiar with the film, it’s a biopic about Richard Williams and the development of his tennis-playing daughters, Venus and Serena. We enjoyed the film and Smith’s performance, especially his encouragement of his children and his insistence on humility. Something in the film that got our attention was the disgust Smith’s character had for bad “tennis parents.” There are parents who are sad parts of every youth sport. They apply so much pressure and criticism to their kids as to take all the joy out of the sport.
The Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission approved on Monday a $15,000 funding request from the Magnolia Blossom Festival, and a $5,000 request from Pedals for Compassion. The MBF will spend $8,000 on regional advertising and use $7,000 toward sponsorship costs. The bicycle tour will use its money for insurance, medical services, entertain, food purchases and route marking.
Our last dream before waking this morning was that we had opened a bookstore on the square.
Monitoring a police scanner in a nearby parish that was broadcasting a theft report. We feel certain that the thief will return to the scene of the crime. Left his cell phone.
One year ago, we reported that Shelly Malone of Magnolia was named state “Physical Education Teacher of the Year.” CLICK HERE to see the story.
Happy retirement, Jeff.
Looks like March is trying to leave like a lion.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.