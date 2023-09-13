Make book on something great happening in Lafayette County in about the year 2088. Tremendous things occur there every 65 years or so. The county was created in 1827. The railroad arrived 59 years later in 1886. Lake Erling was built 70 years later, in 1956. Today, 67 years after the lake, Standard Lithium announced plans to build a $1.3 billion lithium production facility almost in the geographic center of the county. The company will take the next year or so to get ready, start construction in 2025, and perhaps begin shipping lithium to a battery-hungry nation in 2027. Soon, brine wells almost two miles deep will be drilled below the surface. A network of pipelines will feed the brine into the plant, where about 90-100 workers will use direct lithium extraction technology to extract, package and ship lithium. There was a time when Lafayette County was awash with a different type of white gold, cotton. Now the land will yield a new resource that will provide good income to dozens of families, and benefit hundreds more. Property owners will receive payments. Existing businesses will see a big boost to their bottom lines, and new businesses will be created. Lewisville, Stamps, Bradley, Taylor and Magnolia will all benefit from more residents. This is a good day for Lafayette County and South Arkansas.
And we’ve not heard the last about lithium. We’ve been told to expect more big lithium news in late October. Let’s assume that the new Standard Lithium plant may represent an average of what’s about to happen. Albemarle Corporation says it will build two pilot plants for lithium production. It already has brine fields and production facilities in place. Tetra Technologies plans a bromine plant, with lithium likely incorporated into it, near the Columbia-Lafayette line. Standard Lithium’s Lafayette County site will aim to produce about 30,000 tonnes of lithium annually. But ExxonMobil says it may produce 75,000 to 100,000 tonnes annually. Extrapolate this to about $4-5 billion worth of investment, and 400-500 full-time employees, possibly coming to Columbia and Lafayette counties between today and 2028. There may be still other companies jumping into lithium production in South Arkansas, and there may be manufacturers of lithium-fueled products coming, too. Bring it.
White gold, Arkansas Li.
Until the latest lithium news hit, we were going to pen a few words about – and let’s be very clear about this – the assault on freedom of information approved by the Republican-dominated Arkansas Legislature, which is itself dominated by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Public outrage was able to water down the amended Arkansas Freedom of Information Act bill that the governor wants, but no one should consider this a victory for the public’s right to know. Even the watered-down bill takes away rights from Arkansas citizens. The legislature’s best course is the bill’s total defeat. We’re still hoping that will happen.
The Family Dollar store in the Columbia Shopping Center has reopened after some repairs and remodeling.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Hoo-mon thought it would be fun-eee to trick mes into the kat karrier and take mes for a ride at 6 a.m. Hes went to the drive-threw for a sausage biscuit and droves mes right home. He said Ise was awefluffy quiet. Says he’s twying to des-sensitize me to the kat karrier for other twips. He did buckle down the karrier, so Ise knows he luvs mes.
