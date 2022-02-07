Our friend Joel Phelps of The Arkadelphian broke the news last week that Henderson State University’s new chancellor, Chuck Ambrose, was announcing several money-saving measures. In his letter to the Henderson community, Ambrose laid out the problem. “If we do not immediately change course, we currently project HSU will incur a cash shortfall of $12.5 million between now and June 30, 2022, which means that we will be unable to service our debts, pay our bills and have sufficient funds for payroll. The current projections beyond June 30, absent significant changes, are even more grim. Our current budget includes $6 million from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, and unfortunately those funds will not be available for the 2022-2023 school year. Our current long-term debt has grown from $14 million to $78 million, requiring annual debt service payments of $6.9 million. We have no funds available in financial reserves, including a $6 million loan from the State of Arkansas. Effective on February 28, 2022, each employee on our campus, with the exception of those who are not funded by state funds, will have to take one furlough day per week. We are also implementing immediate salary reductions for certain academic administrators on our campus.” Henderson will also have to restructure its debt, eliminate some academic programs, freeze hiring, limit travel and supplies, and propose changes to retiree health benefits. Much of the responsibility rests with years of financial management problems at Henderson, which necessitated its recent takeover by the Arkansas State University system. Henderson has lagged behind in student recruitment. In the race to keep up with the likes of Southern Arkansas University and others, Henderson has added programs it ultimately could not afford. This is a situation over which SAU cannot gloat. It’s more of a “but for the grace of God go I” situation. It is a cautionary tale for SAU, especially since its student growth has been relatively flat and it, too, faces pressures to add new programs to attract interest among a regionally declining recruiting base. SAU is the largest state university in South Arkansas and is indispensable to Magnolia. We trust its leadership to do whatever it must to avoid the dire condition of Henderson State.
If you want to help SAU stay healthy, give it money. We are happy to note that SAU received more than $6 million in gifts for the second consecutive year. Gifts to the university allows SAU to go over and above what is necessary for day-to-day operations.
We note that $6 million is almost exactly the same amount of money that Columbia County retailers sold in state lottery tickets during the 2021 fiscal year (actual total, $6,084,612.) The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery exists to finance scholarships to the state’s two- and four-year institutions. But note: The state sold a record $631 million in tickets last year, and paid out $440 million in prizes. Only $87.6 million went to student scholarships. If Columbia County ticket buyers simply gave that same $6 million to SAU, it could have fully funded scholarships, hired new faculty and staff, and created programs. The money would have stayed here instead of being disbursed to colleges and universities all around the state.
The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced today the award of more than $3.6 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants. Not making the list was the City of Magnolia’s $250,000 request toward a $500,000 project at East Side Park for a public splash pad, skate park and dog park. The largest grants -- $225,000 each -- went to fairly routine park projects in Brookland, Clarksville, Johnson, Lowell and Mountain Home.
We will know later today if the Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-off won the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame “Food-themed Event” prize for the year. It is a finalist with the Mount Nebo Chicken Fry and the World Championship Duck Gumbo Cookoff.
Arkansas Business magazine reports today on the sale of Community State Bank in Bradley to Omni Bank Group of Little Rock for $5.1 million. Omni’s CEO is Troy Duke of Little Rock, for $5.1 million. Community State Bank had assets of $27.5 million in 2020 and ranks among the smallest banks in Arkansas in asset terms.
Ten years ago today, we reported that Southern Arkansas University had a record spring enrollment of 3,091 students, and a record number of students living on campus. CLICK HERE to see the article.
