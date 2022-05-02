The real estate transactions are always interesting, but some are more interesting than others. MK Distributors, Inc., has bought the former South Arkansas Icee building in the Magnolia Business Park. From no legal alcohol sales to an alcohol warehouse in Magnolia in a few short years. Also, Oak Tree Investments, incorporated in 2015 by Susan Haynes, bought the big house at 534 E. Main across from the Columbia Shopping Center, and the house behind it that faces Union Street, from the Fullenwider family. That’s Oak Tree Investments, as in The Barn and Carriage House at Big Oak Hill Ranch. Interesting possibilities there. CLICK HERE to see the latest real estate transactions.
People sometimes ask if we ever get afraid, living alone on the Magnolia Square. Absolutely not. During the day, there’s lots of activity. At night, there’s virtually no traffic between 1-4 a.m. It’s likely that our street is quieter than yours. We’re happy to sit outside at night. We walked around the square at 4 a.m. today. We do wish more people lived downtown. We’d love to have a 24-hour restaurant on the square to give it more life. But those are just ambiance things. We love living on the Magnolia Square.
Not hearing anything about The Central Hub -- good, bad or indifferent. Maybe it will reopen. We don’t know. Definitely gave the Magnolia Square life on Friday and Saturday nights, sometimes too much.
Play it, Sam.
The FAST diagnosis of stroke: Face, one side drooping. Arm, one arm limp. Speech, slurred. Time – call 911 immediately.
Ten years ago, we reported that Hayden Simpson got his first pitching win for the Daytona Cubs. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We recorded only 2.56 inches of rain in April. We stand at 17.13 inches year-to-date. Through April 2021, we had 20.25 inches of rain and 10.25 inches of snow. Last May, we recorded 13.58 inches of rain -- too much. The Magnolia Blossom Festival can always be counted on for a shower during its weekend.
Took in the Saturday night performance of "Houston, We Have a Murder!" It was the Magnolia Arts Center's annual dinner theater show. Sold out audiences all three nights for the benefit of the Arts Center. Loved the show.
Mike McNeill is editor and publisher of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.