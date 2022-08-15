Got interested last night in the subject of splash pads, since the City of Magnolia wants to create one for East Side Park in the $600,000 range. So, we did a splash pad news search. A Texas child died last year after contracting a serious amoeba-borne illness at an Arlington pad – there are suggestions that North Texas authorities don’t do adequate health inspections. Illnesses and inspections are a running theme in news coverage – two outbreaks at a Kansas wildlife park got 21 children sick from shigellosis or norovirus. In Wichita, KS, the Parks Department had to begin cutting operational hours due to staff shortages. Lubbock, TX will spend about $5.1 million of its American Recovery Act funds to design and build three splash pads to replace three pools – only one city pool will remain. Westborough, NY is using up to $400,000 to do the same. Myrtle Beach, SC is applying for a $120,000 grant to build a pad. Fort Smith, AR, shut down its four pads starting August 4 to conserve water. Rockwall, TX shut down its pads because part of a water system was out of service. All along the East Coast, there were stories about how much the public enjoyed pads due to the July heat wave. Lehi, UT closed its pad after vandals struck its restrooms. Problem pads are sure to make the news, while pads that run problem-free don’t get as much press. Just so everyone is aware: Hundreds of communities enjoy their splash pads, but they are not without problems. The same can be said of public pools and more elaborate aquatic centers.
Madison Kate & Co. Boutique has moved into the former Vintage Sound building on the Magnolia Square. It opened Saturday.
Magnolia school teachers return today for a week of professional development and classroom prep before the start of the school year next Monday, August 22.
Gasoline prices continue to fall in the Magnolia area, now averaging around $3.30 per gallon. They have dropped about $1 per gallon in the past six weeks. This should have a good impact across the economy.
The Southern Christian Mission has asked the community for just a little help.
Wendy’s – the company, not the local store – may be up for sale. There are reports that Trian Partners, which is the largest shareholder of Wendy’s, wants to explore the possible sale or merger of the hamburger restaurant chain. Wendy’s recently missed Wall Street estimates for same-store sales during the last quarter. The company has also cut back on expansion plans and on plans for “ghost kitchens.” Ghost kitchens are delivery-only locations, with a central kitchen providing delivery service in urban markets with dense populations.
Ten years ago, we reported that the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was installed new in-vehicle video equipment. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Cooling trend ahead with rain possible. Thursday and Friday morning lows may be in the upper 60s.
