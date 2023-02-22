What looked to be a small, impromptu Mardi Gras parade went around the square on Tuesday. It was too brief for us to get up from the desk and take a good look. Wow. A Magnolia Mardi Gras. Maybe organized by a Krewe of Cervus. Or maybe the Krewe of Panthera and Mulus. Our own plans call for attending an Ash Wednesday service later.
We polled on the topic of Mardi Gras in January 2019. We asked whether a Mardi Gras krewe should be organized in Magnolia. About 38 percent said “no” because other places are better at Mardi Gras than Magnolia can hope to be. About 24 percent said Mardi Gras is a celebration that should be discouraged. About 23 percent were in favor of a Mardi Gras celebration, and 15 percent said it would be a good way to support charitable causes.
Here at Reporter Mansion, we frequently enjoy a sausage patty on an English muffin as breakfast. Tyson Foods’ Jimmy Dean was our go-to sausage for many years but in recent months, we’ve opted for Williams Sausage. Jimmy Dean and Williams’ sausage do have differences in flavor but we don’t think of one as being better than the other. However, Williams’ is slightly less expensive. So, we took personal interest Tuesday in the news that Tyson Foods is acquiring Williams Sausage. Guess we should stock up before a price bump. CLICK HERE to read the story.
Our new online poll sees reader opinion about the governor’s proposed education bill. We encourage interested readers to call their legislators and express their opinions directly. It’s an important piece of legislation and they need to know what you think. CLICK THE PDF with this column to read the 144-page bill.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation turned down a $921,883 bid from Smackover Paving Co. to perform overlay work on streets in Waldo and Stamps. The work will be rebid at a later date.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Ies twyed to jump on the hoo-mon’s desk but mes back paws gave way on an unsupported surface and mes fell back. Mes bottom jaw hit on the desk top. Hurt mes pride mostly but hoo-mon was very concerned for about 30 seconds before Ies slinked off.
Wanna see the list.
Lent is under way, and a regional restaurant chain let us know that it has a fish sandwich for a limited time only. What we really need to do is to go out and catch a few catfish for a big fry.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Well, we don’t run an opinion poll before expressing a viewpoint. That’s called “leadership.”