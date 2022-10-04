Ran into Joe Pieratt, who recently purchased the Three Friends & Co. building on the west side of the Magnolia Square. That’s our cattycorner neighbor. He is remodeling the building for use as rental property. He has a client but said he doesn’t want to steal the client’s thunder as to what will become of the property. We will know in due course. The square is a wonderful location for retail or professional businesses, new or well established. There’s a great range of sizes, too. Joe’s building has about 3,200 square feet. Reporter Mansion is about 2,100 square feet. 104-106 N. Washington – the former Central Hub which is effectively one building – is 6,300 square feet. As buildings have been sold, resold and remodeled through the years, the square footage has changed as holes have been punched through walls, or walled back up again.
We write a lot about happenings around the Magnolia Square because we live and work here. But there are progressive developments elsewhere in town, both real and rumored. We drove out Sunday to one subdivision where two new homes and additions to a couple more are under construction. There may be news in the near future about the development of a new subdivision on the city’s north side. Plenty of opportunity exists for new and expanding businesses in Magnolia.
The Dairy Queen sign says the restaurant expects to reopen on Thursday. Blizzards can’t wait.
Jerry Thomas is one of three candidates for the presidency of John Wood Community College in Quincy, IL. He has been vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment at National Park College in Hot Springs since 2016. He worked at Southern Arkansas University from 1993 to 2013 in Student Affairs positions and as an adjunct instructor of U.S. history.
Drax Biomass has been fined $3.2 million for air pollution at its wood pellet mills in Bastrop and Urania, LA. A press report said the pair of $1.6 million settlements are the largest paid to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality in a decade. The citations are for the released of volatile organize compound that create ground-level smog.
Shake ‘n bake.
J. From the online version of the Merriam-Webster dictionary. Definition of diary. 1: a record of events, transactions, or observations kept daily or at frequent intervals : JOURNALespecially : a daily record of personal activities, reflections, or feelings. 2: a book intended or used for a diary.
Nothing quite so satisfying as to be looking for an item, then walking into a Magnolia business and finding it as part of a big display, right in front.
Five years ago, we reported that laurel wilt had begun killing sassafras trees in Columbia County. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Press reports say that possibly dozens of shots were fired Saturday afternoon near the Playscape in El Dorado.
We’ve seen a few telltale signs of Christmas, which is 82 days away.
We suspect that Japan is much better prepared to defend itself against North Korea than Japan lets on.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Here’s where every college football fan over the age of 60 gets to tell the kids how Manning got the nickname of “Archie Who.”