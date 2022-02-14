Back during the latter days of Gov. Mike Beebe’s administration, the State of Arkansas was eying the construction of additional prisons. Columbia County, through the old Magnolia Economic Development Corporation, worked hard to put a bid together. The state was looking for a 1,000-bed prison site that would employ more than 250 people – expandable to up to 2,000 prisoners with a payroll and the need for locally contracted services to match. This eventually morphed into a joint bid from Columbia and Ouachita counties. However, the new governor, Asa Hutchinson, ditched plans for a new prison. He opted for a plan to send more prisoners out of state, open more beds at existing facilities, and to hire more probation officers to monitor more inmates outside a prison environment. We predicted at the time that that state would eventually get back into the prison construction business and that Magnolia and Columbia County should be ready for that time. The time is now. Gov. Hutchinson is asking the legislature for funding to build 500 new beds at the Arkansas Department of Corrections North Central Unit in Calico Rock. This indicates a shifting mood in state government due to projections that it will need 3,000 new prison beds in the next decade. Southwest Arkansas does not have a state prison and in geographic fairness, should have one. We’re happy to consider alternatives. The state recently opened three facilities for people in county jails who were also in the midst of mental health episodes. While those facilities are tiny compared with a state prison, all three were opened north of the Arkansas River. Yes. South Arkansas could use such a specialized facility in centrally-located Magnolia.
In 2014, when the prison idea was being discussed, we polled readers on the topic. The results:
We have launched a new poll on this topic, so we’ll see how it turns out.
One way we do see it – you can’t be all “lock ‘em up” and “back the blue,” then complain about the prospect of having a state prison built in your county. Especially when your county stands to benefit financially from the deal.
We can’t provide a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette published an article by Bill Bowden headlined, “Some Madison County detainees, once held in Washington County, being moved 300 miles away to Lafayette County jail.” It details plans to move 15 Huntsville-area inmates to the 60-bed jail in Lewisville – eight have been received so far.
Took us years to accept Beijing as the new nomenclature for the Chinese capital of Peking. Now, a whole nation wants the rest of the world to accept a new English spelling and pronunciation. Turkey is officially rebranding itself as “Türkiye,” pronounced “Tur-KEE-ah.” It’s said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly dislikes the nation’s association in Western minds with a big and gawky if tasty bird. No, really.
Citing federal objections, Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne have called off their proposed merger plans.
