We spent a considerable amount of time this past weekend on safari through the wilds of Lafayette and Columbia counties. Our main goal was to bag photos for future use of landmarks in Bradley, Lewisville and Stamps, and all points in between. One never knows when one will need a photo of Bradley High School, or the Lewisville Post Office, or the Stamps Triangle, so we ventured on a photo safari. Our secondary goal was to hunt down and document the locations at which companies such as Standard Lithium and Tetra Technologies have drilled for prospective lithium and bromine production. And we found them. If you’re looking for the potential ground zero of the South Arkansas lithium boom, we’d suggest the intersection of Columbia County roads 1 and 50. Clueless as to where that is? Look on the left side of a Columbia County map. Notice the squiggly line that runs north and south. That’s Dorcheat Bayou. There’s a horizontal line that extends to the left, then takes a 90-degree turn to the south to the state line. We’re talking mostly about the area of Columbia County just south of that horizontal line, bleeding slightly into Lafayette County on the north and west edges. Ask your online map app to draw a 2-mile radius from the CR 1-50 intersection, and you’ll have an area that encompasses two Standard Lithium test wells, one Tetra Technologies test well, and the old McKamie gas plant. Standard Lithium’s Speer No. 1 well is on County Road 50, east of the 1-50 intersection. Tetra Technologies’ Evergreen No. 1 is on County Road 50, north of the 1-50 intersection. Standard Lithium’s Beulah Thomas No. 1 is north of the Evergreen No. 1, just across the Columbia-Lafayette line on what turns into Lafayette County Road 21 that eventually leads to Stamps. Standard Lithium (actually, the signs read “Arkansas Lithium Corp.”) also has its Montague No. 1 test well on Arkansas 29, just south of Lafayette County Road 18 -- north of the McKamie community. The Montague No. 1 is almost due west of the other three test wells. The Beulah Thomas No. 1 is interesting because Standard Lithium said in May that it has a lithium content of 581 milligrams per liter. That’s the highest content it has found at any of its tests in Arkansas and East Texas. We should point out that there’s nothing much to see at any of these sites. There are locked gates, warning signage, and “Christmas trees” on top of where the test wells were drilled.
There’s basically nothing at the Columbia 1-50 intersection. There are a couple of houses nearby, but this corner of Columbia County is among its most sparsely settled or improved areas. If Tetra, Standard Lithium or anyone else plans to build anything in that area, millions of dollars in road work will be required. Imagine taking a county road that barely allows for traffic to pass, and turning it into a state highway-quality road for 12 miles between Stamps and Bussey. That’s a $30-60 million project.
There’s also no available housing in that area. We noticed a few homes on Lafayette 18 that are good prospects for renters, but we’re discussing a handful – not hundreds of homes. One thing that did strike us was that the abandoned Lewisville Juvenile Treatment Center could be the beginning of a decent “man camp” for any large-scale construction. Our preference, however, would be that the state return its Department of Youth Services presence to South Arkansas. We’ll agree with the governor that there is a crisis on the southern border, just not the southern border she jaws about on Faux News.
And we still don’t know what ExxonMobil has planned. As we have noted previously, ExxonMobil hasn’t bought anything other than mineral rights. It has bought no land for an actual lithium production facility. No matter where Exxon or the other interested companies build lithium production plants, there will be a massive infrastructure of road, water and electrical service that will have to be built at the same time.
Drove through the SAU campus on Sunday – something we always do during move-in weekend for fall classes. Incoming students will forgive a description of appearing to look like pack mules, as mules are hallowed creatures on campus. But also, there were hand cars, grocery store baskets and all other manners of wheeled or legged transport. This was an exciting weekend for Magnolia and thousands of other institutions of higher education.
This is Blue & Gold Day at the SAU Alumni Center from 5-7 p.m.
Noticed that one of Magnolia’s chicken restaurants has bumped up its prices following the closure of KFC. Can’t feed the entire family there for $5 anymore. The signage is coming down at the former KFC on East Main as the company flees Magnolia. Chicken. We so want to make a Foghorn Leghorn reference here.
Meanwhile, across the street from KFC, there's an intriguing sign in from of the former East Main Wade's location that says only, "Coming Soon." We have noticed activity there lately. Guess we'll know soon enough what's happening there.
Magnolia Printing is rebranding as EDP Solutions. We assume that’s for Everything Deadra Prints.
