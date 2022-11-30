Columbia County is nearing the 170th anniversary – the “septdecacentennial” of its creation -- on Saturday, December 17. The county was created by an act of the Arkansas Legislature as the 56th of Arkansas’ 75 counties, from land borrowed from parts of Hempstead, Lafayette, Ouachita and Union counties. This means the county’s 175th anniversary – the dodransbicentennial – will be here soon enough. Five years out, there’s plenty of time to plan something really spectacular. Mid-December is a difficult time of year to schedule any major public event. But a 175th birthday is something that’s so big that a whole year of events and activities between December 17, 2026 and December 17, 2027 should be scheduled. A 175th birthday theme for the 2027 Magnolia Blossom Festival. Speakers and celebrations of Columbia County history in our schools during the spring and fall of 2027. Major fundraising activities to give the new South Arkansas Heritage Museum a boost. The commissioning of a book, film or public art installation celebrating our heritage. Collecting private funds for a permanent structure or park to commemorate the 175th anniversary. There are many possibilities. We don’t necessarily want to volunteer someone to lead this task, but the creation of a special board by the Columbia County government would be a good place to start.
What happened back in 1852? Millard Fillmore was president, but Franklin Pierce was elected in November. The first experimental steam fire engine was tested in the U.S. “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” was published. About 150 Native Americans were killed by California militia in the Bridge Gulch Massacre. Commodore Matthew Perry’s expedition sailed to Japan. The California Gold Rush was nearing its peak. F.W. Woolworth and “Calamity” Jane Canary were born, and Henry Clay and Daniel Webster died.
One year ago, we reported that Columbia County had suffered its 75th COVID-19 death. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We noticed that a large building was under construction in Austin during our recent visit there. It’s the mixed-use Waterline skyscraper. It will be the tallest occupied structure in Texas, surpassing the JPMorgan Chase Tower in Houston. But it turns out that both will be beaten by a new Austin project, the 80-story, 1,035-foot Wilson Tower. It will have 450 residential units. Ground will be broken next spring. Maybe now Austin will have a place for all the homeless people we saw there.
Albemarle’s U.S. lithium operations (but not the plans for production in Columbia County) figure prominently in a seven-minute piece broadcast on November 30 by National Public Radio’s Morning Edition. We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that Camila Domonoske’s story was headlined, “High demand and prices for lithium send mines into overdrive.”
We’re fine with Columbia County not receiving the major storms that were predicted. Weather forecasts being off by few miles make a big difference. But we would like to have gotten a little rain out of it. The region does seem to be in a wetter pattern, which prompts our new online poll question – will we get measurable snowfall by the end of the year?
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Everything old is new again.
