Bridget Joslin invited us to stop by the new Bridget’s on the east side of the square, so we paid a visit. We have more than passing interest in her new shop next to the Corner Clubhouse, as we came very close to buying it last year before settling on Reporter Mansion. First things first. She will keep open her shop, Bridget’s on the Square, which is located a few doors down. Bridget’s on the Square will be the focus of her floral business for funerals. The new Bridget’s will be the center of her gift and wedding business. Now, back to the new Bridget’s. The building was formerly Faulk’s Fireplace and before that was half of The Shoe Box. Remodeling work isn’t complete for Bridget’s. That’s a job that could take a while giving material costs and the tight schedule of construction tradespeople. We had extensive – not to mention expensive – plans for the Faulk’s Fireplace building. Bridget said we should count ourselves lucky that Reporter Mansion came open. While we did have a great contractor waiting in the wings, there’s really no telling how long it would have taken to get the old Faulk’s Fireplace ready for occupancy as a business and a residence, as was our plan. That said, we would have liked the building. First, it’s larger. If you’ve never noticed, the buildings on the east and west sides of the square are generally deeper than those on the north and south sides – 120 feet versus 105 feet. Second, as much as we appreciate Reporter Mansion, it would have been thrilling to gut Faulk’s Fireplace and remodel to our specifications. We had plans! But here’s something else potential Magnolia Square store owners should know: Water and sewer service runs from the alleys. All around the square, anything that requires water – kitchens, restrooms – is located at the rear of the building. At Faulk’s Fireplace, we would have faced the challenge of cutting a 70-foot trench through concrete slab from the alley to the point where we wanted to have water and sewer service. Shan and Steve Morgan -- bless them -- when they remodeled 120 North Court Square in 2016, they bit the bullet and brought the utilities forward. As a result, we have the only building on the square with running water/sewer within 35 feet of the front door. Bridget Joslin’s adventure in her new building isn’t finished but she’ll get there. The front is splendid and is packed with gifts and displays. The building will serve her needs for years to come.
Rain fell off and on Monday and Tuesday, but we recorded only 0.21 inches of accumulation. Still, that drives June rainfall up to 7.32 inches and 42.36 inches for the year. If we receive normal rainfall through the end of the year, this will be a very wet year – not counting the foot of snow. Recent July rainfalls:
2020 – 3.84 inches
2019 – 3.38 inches
2018 – 1.35 inches
2017 – 6.63 inches
2016 – 3.76 inches
2015 – 3.77 inches
Oh, Trent. On Tuesday, the State of California added Arkansas to its list of places to which state-funded travel is banned due to discriminatory laws against the LGBTQ community. Trent Garner, the Republican state senator from El Dorado who makes Gov. Hutchinson roll his eyes, posted on Twitter, “I’m personally thrilled that the California government won’t be coming here. With rolling blackouts, an exploding crime rate, and a massive homelessness problem, I don’t think we should risk having people who are so terrible at governing in our state.” Aside from the awkward sentence structure, we’ll point out that California is still at or near the top in almost every economic ranking that matters. Arkansas is near the bottom. Union County residents will back us up when we claim that our neighbors lose power every time the wind blows, and for much longer than the impact of a rolling blackout. We encourage Trent to spend a day visiting Circuit Court if he believes South Arkansas’ crime rate is steady or declining. He can talk with the Salvation Army in El Dorado for insight into homelessness. Nothing comes to mind that suggests leadership from the senator involving power grid infrastructure, crime or homelessness.
Given the relative size of the economies, Arkansas needs visitors and guests from California a whole lot more than California needs Arkansans.
U.S. Sen. John Boozman made a South Arkansas swing on Tuesday. He visited Amfuel on Tuesday afternoon and got a briefing on its expansion. Then he was off to see the El Dorado airport. He also visited TexARKana and Lewisville.
The Magnolia High School Chamber Choir has been selected as a performance choir for the Southwestern Division of the American Choral Directors Association Conference. The conference will be March 1, 2022 at the Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Magnolia High is the only choral program from Arkansas featured on the official announcement. Magnolia’s choral music program continues to impress.
Double down.
The Columbia County Quorum Court Finance Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Courthouse.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.