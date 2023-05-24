The Magnolia City Council’s 5-3 vote to create the Downtown Magnolia Entertainment District has kept people talking. We’ve covered local governments in six towns in four states since 1977. One immutable axiom of local politics is that one should never propose public policy unless one has a pretty good idea of what the final vote will be. Total agreement isn’t necessary – just the votes required for the needed majority. In similar fashion, one should know the law before attempting to have such actions repealed. There’s a petition making the rounds to overturn the ordinance. Arkansas law doesn’t allow for repeal referendums on local ordinances. The only way to get the Magnolia City Council to repeal the Entertainment District ordinance would be through a three-fourths vote of the council – six of eight members voting for repeal. We don’t see three of the five council members who voted for the district switching their votes. Change the council? Opponents of the district might catch a break there – four of the five members who voted for the district are up in the 2024 election. But that’s a stretch. Plus, there’s sufficient evidence in our mind that most of the public (but not necessarily the most vocal members of the public) want the district.
Among our SMH factors with the Entertainment District debate has been: Just what did the opponents fear is going to happen? One fear may be a concern over the type of music that could be performed at Square Park. Keep in mind that while a person can make a reservation for the stage, and pay for some equipment rental, she or he can’t charge for admission. It’s a public park. You might snag a permit to sell alcohol at your special event and make some money selling it, but you won’t make any money at the gate because there’s no gate. Unless you’ve acquired corporate sponsors to cover costs and make a small profit, alcohol concessions for musical performances at Square Park still won’t generate much revenue.
So why have an Entertainment District at all? It creates the legal infrastructure for more Friday-Saturday events downtown. The Magnolia Blossom Festival is nice, but it is two days out of the year. As an events venue, our historic square is under-utilized. We’re wasting the public space if we don’t have big events (larger than the Farmers Market, but smaller than the Magnolia Blossom Festival) at least once a month June through December. Like what? Many themes are possible for all of those months. Restaurant or free-standing special event alcohol sales would be part of them, but not the focus.
Remember that if you attend a concert in El Dorado’s Murphy Arts District and the First Financial Music Hall, that you’re in an Entertainment District where alcoholic beverages flow freely.
One year ago, we reported that bear hunting would return to South Arkansas for a limited season. CLICK HERE to see the story.
May take a few months but more downtown property may soon change hands.
While there will be no Pedals for Compassion in June, the organizers are considering a “gravel ride” for later this year. This is basically off-road bicycling.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Hoo-mon sez Ise shouldn’t bring the toy mousz he pulled out of the litter box to hiz bed. It’s mes bed.
Magnolia’s Nevi Tell has been named to the West Squad for the upcoming Arkansas Activities Association All-Star Basketball Game.
The Memorial Day weekend is approaching, which means a lot of Columbia Countians will be traveling. We thought it would be fun to ask readers about their experience with the world’s only destination convenience store – Buc-ee’s.
Brisket.
Days since the last instance in the United States when four or more people were killed in a single act of gun violence: 0.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. A prediction. Maybe more of a wish. Ron DeSantis flames out in a Rick Perry moment.