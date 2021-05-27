An exhibit at the Arkansas Capitol this week is drawing attention to 21 missing person cases in our state, including Mary Jimmie “Bobo” Shinn of Magnolia. Her car was found in the parking lot of what was then Smitty’s Food Store at Main and Dudney on July 20, 1978. She has not been seen since that day. It’s fitting that our residents remind themselves about this case and other missing people. We have nothing on which to base this, but it’s our personal belief that the person who knows what happened to Miss Shinn is likely still alive, and possibly still living among us. We’re not alone in feeling this way. A memorial service was held for Miss Shinn on July 19, 2014. Dr. Jon Stubblefield, who was pastor of Central Baptist Church when Miss Shinn disappeared, remembered her as a fine, young Christian woman. We’ll close this segment with what Dr. Stubblefield said at that service. “I still believe that after all these years, there is someone, somewhere, who knows what happened. Someone who remembers. Someone who saw something. Someone whose conscience needs to be awakened. Someone who needs the conviction to step forward and say, ‘Yes, I remember this.’ We may not know in this lifetime what happened to Bobo, but we are assured in scripture there is nothing hidden but what will be revealed. For those who are perpetrators of evil, be sure that your sin will find you out. Not that God will find out about your sin. He knows it. But the sin will be exposed. It is my hope and prayer that even as a result of this service, and the publicity that has surrounded it, that someone even at this date might come forward and share something that would help bring closure to this family,” Dr. Stubblefield said. CLICK HERE to read more about the 2014 memorial service.
A broken clock that’s right twice a day is still a broken clock.
We recorded 2.92 inches of rain from the storms through Wednesday morning. This raises May rainfall to 11.79 inches, with a good chance to top one foot later in the month. We have 33.25 inches for the year.
Ants like our current weather. We see fresh mounds all over the place.
Last we checked -- which was last night because we’ve been hearing rumors -- The Perfect Cup building a couple of doors down from Reporter Mansion has not yet been sold.
There is activity regarding another restaurant. A legal notice was published Wednesday announcing an application for an on-premises liquor consumption permit for Wild Hog Patio Bar and Grill at 722 E. Main. That’s the former Spudnut Shop and before that, the UPS Store, and long before that, Taco Tico. Satvir Singh Saini Meher is the applicant. According to county property records, AA&E Developers of Magnolia bought the property last December from Farmers Bank & Trust for $60,000.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.