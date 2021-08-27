The general public is invited to the grand opening of the Magnolia School District’s Performing Arts Center – the MPAC – from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. There will be a ribbon cutting and tours of this grand, $8.7-million facility. That said, we were privileged Thursday night to attend the first performances inside the new building, produced by the district’s Department of Performing Arts as part of a fundraiser for the Magnolia Public School Foundation. The MPSG raised thousands of dollars for its activities, which include scholarships for students and classroom enrichment grants for teachers. More than 100 people saw performances by individual performers, the district’s Jazz and Symphonic Reed orchestras, and the Chamber Choir. We’ll have more about this event later. Thursday night’s benefit was the first of perhaps thousands of concerts, plays, lectures, awards ceremonies, meetings, pageants, receptions and dinners that will be held there. The Magnolia Junior High School Auditorium has been in operation since 1951. If the MPAC lasts as long, this community’s great-great grandchildren will have experiences there in the year 2091, perhaps into the 22nd century.
If your schedule and COVID-19 condition allow, we do encourage you to attend the MPAC open house on Sunday. Last night, we heard at least three people – after touring the facility – say words to the effect that they couldn’t believe they were in Magnolia. You are helping to pay for it – go take a look.
Among the impressive things about the MPAC. The size of the main stage – no problem putting the entire MHS Band on it. The black box theater – an ideal and purpose-built venue for plays with smaller audiences. The acoustics and sound system inside the auditorium. No one walking into the auditorium would know it, but there is a whole system of catwalks high about the auditorium that are now mostly hidden by acoustic tiles. Go take a look and see what impresses you the most.
The Columbia County Quorum Court will next meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 7.
Magnolia’s 2021 high school football season starts at 7 p.m. with a game at Harding University in Searcy against Harrison. This game will not be televised but it may be heard on KVMZ-FM. Go Panthers.
President Eisenhower was right about the dangers of close partnerships between the federal government and the military-industrial complex. The United States military has been in Afghanistan 10 years past the death of Osama bin Laden, whose capture or death was the primary reason the U.S. invaded Afghanistan in late 2001. A prudent person has to ask why the U.S. has remained there to “build” the Afghan military – a proposition that was clearly an illusion. Yet we spent billions of dollars and thousands of lives in the process. A prudent person also has to ask who profits from a conflict such as this. And make no mistake – certain people and corporations have profited from the maintenance of the Afghan conflict long past the time when the United States should have withdrawn.
It appears Tropical Storm Ida will be a major hurricane by the time it strikes the Gulf Coast this weekend. The impact on Magnolia will be some wind and rain, but it won’t take much rain to send the gauge over 10 inches for August.
