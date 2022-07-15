We reported earlier this week that Superior Pine Products Company of Fargo, GA, bought about 58,000 acres of pine forest in South Arkansas and North Louisiana from Molpus Woodlands Group. Turns out that wasn’t the end of the buying spree. We’re still putting the details together, but we can report that Superior Pine is also purchasing substantial acreage in Columbia County from SWF Red River Land LLC. It's a deal worth almost $5 million. SWF Red River Land is headquartered in Jackson, MS and holds property in at least three states. The company owns timberland in literally every corner of Columbia County – mostly 40- and 80-acre holdings. The largest we found in a quick survey is 210 acres along Pigeon Roost Creek off County Road 85, which is as remote a location as you’ll find in the southeastern area of the county. More info to come. CLICK HERE to read our first article about this topic.
The big tank that was hauled through Magnolia early Thursday has apparently made a long trek. Friends reported that the wide load came up through the Bussey area before hitting the U.S. 82 bypass. The last report we had was that the convoy made a turn at Cairo. The cylinder required two long trailers for transport.
We define disappointment differently.
State figures say that Arkansans are buying an average of $22 million monthly in medical marijuana. Imagine how much they’d be buying if recreational marijuana sales were legal – recreational marijuana may be on the ballot this fall.
Still trying to sort out how we feel about NIL deals for college athletes. On one hand, there’s little difference between NIL deals and those students who work at a restaurant to earn cash through college. On the other hand, if a student loses a job at Micky D’s, there’s another restaurant. Those student athletes who face adversity and who suddenly lose their NIL market value will have hard falls. For now, we’ll simply be happy for student athletes who profit from good deals.
People in Hempstead County are trying to get alcohol sales on the ballot there in November.
Press reports say that the Arkansas Board of Education has cleared the closure of Sparkman High School this fall. The few remaining students will attend Camden Harmony Grove.
Looks like Gov. Asa Hutchinson is joining Sen. Tom Cotton as an AINO --Arkansan In Name Only. The governor has made presidential campaign appearances lately in Texas and New Hampshire, not that he calls them that. The junior senator couldn’t be bothered to be in Arkansas on the last election day, which he spent in Iowa.
