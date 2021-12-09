American workers live in what’s supposed to be a labor “market.” They’re supposed to be able to sell their labor for whatever price the market will support. We’re at one of those rare moments in American history when it’s a seller’s market in labor. This is due to several factors such as shifting job descriptions and skill sets, shifting population patterns, the telecommuting option, lower birth rates, the insane battle against immigration, and people who are no longer willing to put up with various forms of on-the-job abuse. These factors existed long before COVID-19 relief payments brought the situation to a head. There’s more involved than “people not wanting to work.” Employers are going to have to come up with more creative solutions to labor shortages, especially in rural South Arkansas.
The Arkansas Legislature wisely decided this week during its special session not to take up the issue of tax credits for law enforcement personnel. This isn’t a “back the blue” thing. It’s poor public policy to adopt tax credits for narrowly defined groups of citizens. The problem with a tax credit for law enforcement personnel is: Where does it end? Who has the right to say that law enforcement personnel are any more or less deserving of a tax credit than firefighters, teachers, sanitation workers, social workers, nurses, tradespeople and craftsmen, or (insert your occupation here)? We should encourage our legislators to avoid creating “winners” and “losers” in tax policy. Governments that want to show their employees some love should just raise their salaries. That’s what the Columbia County Quorum Court did last month in awarding COVID-19 relief funds to public employees as year-end bonuses.
It should be noted that the Columbia County Quorum Court, also last month, adopted a resolution supporting the law enforcement tax credit. We call upon County Judge Foster and members of the Quorum Court to refrain from rubber-stamping feel-good resolutions that aren't written by justices of the peace themselves.
The Wild Magnolia spa had its grand opening last week in the former AllCare Pharmacy. We wish this new business well.
There was no South Arkansas news last week from the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Train news. Canadian Pacific, which seeks to merge with Kansas City, says it’s open to once-per-day round-trip passenger service between New Orleans and Baton Rouge on existing KCS track if the merger is approved by the federal government. CP also plans to cooperate with Louisiana officials to establish Amtrak rail passenger service along track it owns from Dallas to Meridian, MS. That particular line of track could connect with Amtrak’s Texas Eagle in Marshall, TX, and the City of New Orleans in Jackson, MS. North Louisiana passenger rail advocates have long favored an Amtrak route linking Dallas with Shreveport and Jackson, and onto Atlanta and the East Coast. We’d be perfectly OK with taking a train from, say, Shreveport or Ruston to Atlanta, Washington, New York and beyond.
Tom Dillard, historian and a founder of the Center for Arkansas Studies at the Central Arkansas Library System, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon today at the Cal Partee room of Cadence Bank.
We noticed a bear report Monday on a Facebook page in Union Parish, LA. Bear numbers are tiny in this region of the world and were mostly gone a few years after European settlement in Columbia County. Maybe bear will come back in sufficient numbers to justify a brief hunting season in South Arkansas.
There’s nothing out there valuable enough to get you thrown in the slammer for shoplifting. You may not get caught this time, but you will be caught eventually.
Among the practices we adopted during the pandemic is that we seldom buy just one of anything anymore. We’re not preppers or hoarders. But it does mean that if we open a new gallon of vegetable oil, or a box of Swiss Miss cocoa, we probably already have another gallon or box around and that it’s time to buy more.
Many readers are familiar with Louisiana College in Pineville. It recently changed its name to Louisiana Christian University. It is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention and has about 1,000 students.
