People can read through our real estate transactions and not realize which pieces of property are being referenced. So, we’ll note one sale we reported Thursday because the location is something of a landmark. A house at 604 N. Jackson was sold to a limited liability corporation. That’s the white colored, two-story house across Smith Street from Peoples Bank. CLICK HERE to see all of the recent transactions.
It’s possible that the official number of deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus in Arkansas will hit 13,000 this weekend. Need we repeat that many of these people would still be alive if Arkansans and Americans had taken a more aggressive toward both masking and vaccination during the early stages, and again during periods of surges in the outbreaks.
According to the sign, Happy Smoke Shop Tobacco and Vape is coming to the former salon in the Peace Shopping Center on North Jackson. Yousef Qaid Alsoufi of Magnolia incorporated the business in December.
Apple in the gutter.
Word has been received here of the death on January 30 of Edward James Mara Jr., in Hailey, ID. Mara worked for Firestone Coated Fabrics in Magnolia, and was among the founders of what we now know as Amfuel. On a personal note, we were friends with his late son, Jim Mara III.
Five years ago, we reported on National Honor Society inductions at Columbia Christian School. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The next Magnolia City Council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at the Police-Fire Building. Meetings are usually held on Mondays.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We don’t have a number, but we suspect there are millions of Americans who have never actually used the Internet to acquire information – we know this because we run into people all the time who can’t distinguish between our website and our Facebook page. Gonna be tragic for them as we will eventually phase out our use of Facebook. Too many rules, too much nonsense.