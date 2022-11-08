The United Way of Columbia County needs your help. It has launched its campaign to raise $100,000 for the benefit of several vital Columbia County organizations. The concept and the appeal of the United Way is what it has always been. Make one donation, and assist many groups. (Some employers offer payroll deduction for the support of the United Way but the idea is the same – your gift to United Way helps many local agencies). In Columbia County, United Way supports many agencies that support our most vulnerable communities, including Abilities Unlimited, Columbia County Independent Living Center, Magnolia Housing Authority, Magnolia Specialized Services, The Stew Pot, Southern Christian Mission and Compassions Foundation. Then there are the groups that help craft better youths – Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H and the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia. All are worthy of your support, and all appreciate the aid they receive from the United Way campaign. CLICK HERE to make a donation through the United Way’s Facebook page, or send a check to United Way of Columbia County, P.O. Box 934, Magnolia, AR 71754.
A final reminder that magnoliareporter.com encourages readers to vote today, and to vote against all four proposed constitutional issues on the ballot.
We regret that we won’t be providing a Facebook broadcast of election results tonight. We are scheduled to have a tooth pulled between now and then, so we’re going to pass on the broadcast. We will, of course, provide complete election results later.
The Arkansas Razorbacks are off their exhibition basketball schedule and playing games that count. Magnolia’s Derrian Ford appeared briefly for the Hogs in their season opener against North Dakota State. He was officially credited with a rebound in Arkansas’ 76-58 win.
Southern Arkansas men open their basketball season Friday and Saturday at the American Family Insurance Classic in Duluth, MN. The Muleriders will play Minnesota-Duluth and Bemidji State. SAU women will be Fayette, IA on those dates to play Upper Iowa and Lincoln University of Missouri.
If you say you are opposed to the concept of the “Green New Deal,” realize that you are, by definition, opposed to lithium production in South Arkansas. You’re also opposed to the idea of mass timber construction. Just saying. Think before expressing knee-jerk political reactions.
One imagines that “Our Town” has been produced by every high school, college and local theater program in existence, and it’s coming around again to SAU on November 16-20. It has remained popular through four generations of Americans and we imagine it will be performed for more generations to come. It is a timeless portrayal of life, love and the all-too-brief nature of being. It will endure like “Romeo and Juliet” had endured. We looked it up. “Romeo and Juliet” was first performed on stage 425 years ago. Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” was first staged in 1938. Will “Our Town” still be performed in 2363? If the works of Shakespeare survive, we’ll bet the Gibbs and Webbs will be there, too.
A few fire false alarms on Monday.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Saw a list of the most annoying pop songs. Realized many at the top of the list were new to us. That’s an advantage of aging out of pop culture.